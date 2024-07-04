Dylan Dreyer shares adorable 'time honored tradition' with family that coincides with Independence Day

Like many other Americans, Dylan Dreyer is celebrating the Fourth of July - but the date has come to hold another special meaning for the veteran meteorologist.

The Today 3rd Hour anchor took to Instagram to share with fans that a special day for her family happened to coincide with the national holiday. Her son Ollie's birthday is just two days before Independence Day, which means that they've developed their own tradition to coincide with the usual celebrations.

She shared a clip of Ollie sat at a marble table with a small square of cake on a plate in front of them, out of which burned a big red candle with a fizzing, sparkling flame. Ollie certainly looked contemplative as he looked at the bright flame, but he was accompanied by his brothers Cal and Rusty for the special moment. They only sang half the lyrics to "Happy Birthday" to commemorate it only being his half birthday, watching as the candle fizzled out.

In one moment, it looked like Rusty, Dylan's youngest, would attempt to blow out the fierce candle - but sensibly, his older brother Ollie told him not to. Meanwhile, Rusty and Dylan seemed to comment on how "dangerous" the candle was as they waited for it to blow itself out.

© @dylandreyernbc Cal, Oliver and Rusty over Easter

Dylan captioned the video: "Two days before the 4th of July is Ollie’s half birthday…the time honored tradition of singing half the birthday song and finding out the cool candle I bought was apparently an indoor firework that probably should have been used outside! Happy 4 and a half Ollie!!"

Fans took to the comments to wish her middle son a happy half birthday, with some commenting on the over the top candle.

Dylan later cooked burgers for her sons at home

"I love how Ollie was so protective of Rusty when he wanted to blow out that candle", one fan commented, while another added that it looked like Ollie was "afraid to blow it out."

Another commented on how fast the boys were all growing up, saying: "They’re so sweet! I still think of Rusty as a baby - love to hear his voice."

Dylan Dreyer's son Rusty was taken to ER after needing to get stitches

Ollie's half birthday is certainly nicer news for Dylan to share with her fans after she admitted she had to take her youngest son to the ER. She explained that Rusty required stitches after he bumped his head. According to the mom of three, it was the first time she'd had to go to the hospital because one of her kids needed stitches.

"3 boys and this is our first set of stitches", she wrote. "Never would have bet on Rusty to be the first!"

It was all in a day's work for a "boy mom", as she revealed that afterwards she made gluten free hamburger rolls after having to sop up Calvin's cut chin with her t-shirt.