Dylan Dreyer shows off baby bump in sweet photo paying tribute to son Calvin's birthday – see the throwback

It is quite the special day in Dylan Dreyer's household, not just with holiday celebrations, but also her oldest son's birthday.

The Today Show star is a doting mom to three boys; she has been married to Brian Fichera, who also works at NBC as a cameraman, producer and writer, since 2012, and the two share sons Calvin, seven, Oliver, three, and Russell or "Rusty," who recently turned two years old.

Now, as Calvin rang in his seventh birthday on December 17, the Misty the Cloud author reflected fondly on the moment she first became a mom.

WATCH: Dylan Dreyer and her family react to a surprise in their Christmas tree

Dylan took to Instagram Sunday and shared a sweet set of photos of Calvin through the years along with a heartfelt tribute to the birthday boy.

She first shared a photo of the very beginning, a snap where she is still pregnant and smiling ear to ear next to her husband Brian, who is giving an excited thumbs up to the camera.

The doting mom followed the throwback with adorable photos of Calvin, one at their coastal vacation home, another where he is sitting alongside his two younger brothers, plus a glimpse into the family's celebrations, which included a gluten-free birthday cake decorated with pink frosting and loads of rainbow sprinkles.

"7 years ago, I became a mom!" Dylan wrote in her caption, before reflecting: "It was a wild night and now our little Cal is the leader of our pack."

MORE: Dylan Dreyer's time away from Today studios is extra personal – here's why

MORE: Dylan Dreyer and family have priceless reaction to unexpected festive surprise

She continued: "Happy Birthday buddy!" before concluding with: "You are so loved and bring us so much joy!!"

© Instagram Dylan included an adorable photo of her three boys

The comments section under the post was promptly flooded with comments from fans wishing Calvin a very happy birthday, with one fan writing: "Happy birthday Cal! I love watching you cook with your mom!" as others followed suit with: "Such a beautiful family," and: "All adorable… Happy Birthday Cal… I bet one day you will become the best chef on this planet," as well as: "Cal is so full of personality!! Happy birthday!!" plus another one of her followers endearingly added: "You should be proud! You have 3 wonderful sons!!"

© Instagram Calvin is the oldest of the Fichera-Dreyer boys

Fans of Dylan and her family have come to know the now seven-year-old as an avid cook, and his mom routinely shares videos of the two cheffing it up in the kitchen.

MORE: Dylan Dreyer's son's unhappy reaction in family photo sparks comments from fellow parents

© Instagram The Today star and her family live in New York City

Dylan however has also been candid about her son's recent challenges with food, after discovering Calvin has celiac disease, and therefore an intolerance to gluten.

The longtime NBC meteorologist has publicly documented her and Calvin's journey discovering gluten-free recipes, and told People earlier this year that he fortunately "has no more pains, no more headaches, no more stomach aches," after adopting a gluten-free diet.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.