Robert De Niro makes parenting revelation at 81 after fathering seven children

Robert De Niro has had a decorated life both on-screen and off, and this includes fathering seven sons and daughters.

The star shocked fans when he welcomed a baby girl called Gia in April 2023 with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

Prior to this, Robert had welcomed Raphael, Drena, Julian, Aaron, Elliot, who are all grown up and daughter Helen, who is a teenager.

Now, in a new interview, Robert has opened up about being a dad to his seven-strong brood, and made a revelation about his role.

During an appearance on Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? on Max. the CNN anchor quizzed him on the aging process.

© Courtesy of Robert De Niro Robert with daughter Gia

"Do you hate it?" Chris asked his famous guest, to which Robert replied: "I have no choice," before adding: "Embrace it, embrace whatever you've been given."

Robert was then asked how he would describe himself over the years as a father, to which the legendary actor gave a surprising answer.

© Bruce Glikas Robert with daughter Helen and ex-wife Grace

"I'm trying my best. I'm going to put on my gravestone, 'I tried my best.'" He further elaborated: "I was thinking about that the other day. Please forgive me for everything that I've done that you could..."

The host interjected. "Why – were you not a good father?" and Robert quipped: "Nah, no I tried my best is all I would say."

© Patrick McMullan Robert with his daughter Drena

But when Chris pondered if Robert was too concerned with his career, Robert insisted: "I don't. Well, I don't know. I don't think of it that way. I mean, I was busy, of course, but, um, I always loved my kids."

Robert shares his first two children, Drena and Raphael, with his ex-wife, Diahne.

© Instagram Robert tending to his daughter in a throwback photo shared on Instagram

The Raging Bull star then got into a relationship with model Toukie Smith with whom he had twins Julian and Aaron, born October 20, 1995.

During his marriage to Grace Hightower, Robert welcomed son Elliot on March 18, 1998 and Helen was delivered via surrogate in December 2011.

© Getty Grace Hightower with twins Julian and Aaron, plus son Elliot, in 2007

Being an older dad hasn't been easy. "There are great moments and moments of sadness," Robert has said. "Sometimes you're the last person they want to deal with. It's like when you walk your kids to school and they get older and they don't want to hold your hand or kiss you goodbye."

© Getty Images Robert welcomed his seventh child with Tiffany

But there is also so much happiness to be had. He described Gia as a "great joy," and told People: "She’s such an adorable baby. So sweet. [When I] look at her, everything else goes away. So it's a great joy and relief to just be with her in the moment.

The Oscar winner added: "The kids all get a big kick out of her. The grandkids even. She's their aunt – [and] they’re about to be teenagers! The fact that they’d all be together is everything to me."