WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 10: Actor Robert De Niro (R) and Tiffany Chen arrive at the White House for a state dinner on April 10, 2024 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are hosting a state dinner for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as part of his official state visit. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)© Tasos Katopodis

Robert De Niro makes parenting revelation at 81 after fathering seven children

The Goodfellas actor welcomed his last kid at 79

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
4 minutes ago
Robert De Niro has had a decorated life both on-screen and off, and this includes fathering seven sons and daughters.

The star shocked fans when he welcomed a baby girl called Gia in April 2023 with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen. 

Prior to this, Robert had welcomed Raphael, Drena, Julian, Aaron, Elliot, who are all grown up and daughter Helen, who is a teenager. 

Now, in a new interview, Robert has opened up about being a dad to his seven-strong brood, and made a revelation about his role. 

During an appearance on Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? on Maxthe CNN anchor quizzed him on the aging process. 

robert de niro and daughter gia© Courtesy of Robert De Niro
Robert with daughter Gia

"Do you hate it?" Chris asked his famous guest, to which Robert replied: "I have no choice," before adding: "Embrace it, embrace whatever you've been given."

Robert was then asked how he would describe himself over the years as a father, to which the legendary actor gave a surprising answer.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 02: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) (L-R) Robert De Niro, daughter Helen Grace, Chilina Kennedy as "Carole King" and Grace Hightower De Niro pose backstage at the hit Carole King musical "Beautiful" on Broadway at The Stephen Sondheim Theater on September 2, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)© Bruce Glikas
Robert with daughter Helen and ex-wife Grace

"I'm trying my best. I'm going to put on my gravestone, 'I tried my best.'" He further elaborated: "I was thinking about that the other day. Please forgive me for everything that I've done that you could..."

The host interjected. "Why – were you not a good father?" and Robert quipped: "Nah, no I tried my best is all I would say."

Robert De Niro with his daughter Drena © Patrick McMullan
Robert with his daughter Drena

But when Chris pondered if Robert was too concerned with his career, Robert insisted: "I don't. Well, I don't know. I don't think of it that way. I mean, I was busy, of course, but, um, I always loved my kids."

Robert shares his first two children, Drena and Raphael, with his ex-wife, Diahne. 

Robert De Niro tending to his daughter in a throwback photo shared on Instagram© Instagram
Robert tending to his daughter in a throwback photo shared on Instagram

The Raging Bull star then got into a relationship with model Toukie Smith with whom he had twins Julian and Aaron, born October 20, 1995. 

During his marriage to Grace Hightower, Robert welcomed son Elliot on March 18, 1998 and Helen was delivered via surrogate in December 2011. 

Aaron De Niro, Juilan De Niro, Grace Hightower, Elliot De Niro and Dan Lufkin attend The Central Park Conservancy Opens the Peter Jay Sharp Children's Glade on Earth Day at The Peter Jay Sharp Children's Glade on April 22, 2007 in New York City© Getty
Grace Hightower with twins Julian and Aaron, plus son Elliot, in 2007

Being an older dad hasn't been easy. "There are great moments and moments of sadness," Robert has said. "Sometimes you're the last person they want to deal with. It's like when you walk your kids to school and they get older and they don't want to hold your hand or kiss you goodbye."

Tiffany Chen (L) and Robert De Niro attend the Apple Original Films Oscars celebration at the Sunset Tower Hotel on March 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images
Robert welcomed his seventh child with Tiffany

But there is also so much happiness to be had. He described Gia as a "great joy," and told People: "She’s such an adorable baby. So sweet. [When I] look at her, everything else goes away. So it's a great joy and relief to just be with her in the moment.

The Oscar winner added: "The kids all get a big kick out of her. The grandkids even. She's their aunt – [and] they’re about to be teenagers! The fact that they’d all be together is everything to me."

