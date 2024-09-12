Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Cardi B welcomes third child with Offset amid divorce — see first photos
Offset and Cardi B attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images

The "Punteria" rapper and her Migos star ex are in the midst of divorce proceedings

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Cardi B and Offset have become parents for a third time with the birth of their new child, a baby girl. The pair already share children Kulture, five, and Wave, three.

The rapper, 31, recently filed for divorce from the Migos rapper, 32, after years of an on-and-off relationship, but Offset was present for the birth of his daughter.

Cardi broke the news of her daughter's arrival with a compilation of photos on her Instagram, calling her baby girl the "prettiest lil thing," and revealing she was born on September 7.

