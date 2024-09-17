Meet Superman icon Christopher Reeve's three kids, including his GMA anchor son

Christopher Reeve's legacy lives on in his three children, who are honoring him with the release of a forthcoming documentary about his life.

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story will share glimpses into the late Superman actor's personal life, both before and after the horseback riding accident in 1995 that left him paralyzed from the neck down.

He ultimately passed away almost ten years later, in October 2004, of heart failure, leaving behind Matthew, Alexandra and Will.

17 months later, his wife, Will's mom Dana Reeve, also passed away, after a brief battle with lung cancer, despite never having been a smoker.

Below, what to know about Christopher's three kids.

Matthew Reeve, 44

Matthew, born on December 20, 1979, in London, is Christopher's first child with Gae Exton, with whom he had an on-and-off relationship for ten years. When the British modeling executive first learned of her pregnancy, Christopher was dating his Somewhere in Time co-star Jane Seymour, however they quickly broke up.

He graduated from Brown University in 2002, and has gone on to work as a writer, director and producer; he was nominated for an Emmy for narrating the 2007 documentary Christopher Reeve: Hope in Motion.

Today, he is primarily a writer for film and television, and he sits on the board of directors for the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, which was founded by the couple to raise awareness and funds for spinal cord injuries and their cure.

He keeps his personal life largely out of the spotlight, and it is unclear whether he has a partner or children.

Alexandra Reeve, 40

Alexandra was also born in London, on November 25, 1983, four years before her parents' split.

After graduating from Yale University, she earned a law degree from Columbia University, and per her LinkedIn, she went on to work for almost six years for the United States Senate, as senior counsel for a senate judiciary committee and later chief counsel covering technology and consumer protection.

Today, she is the CEO of the Center for Democracy & Technology, a nonpartisan, nonprofit, Washington D.C based organization "fighting to protect civil rights and civil liberties in the digital age."

In 2008, she married her college sweetheart Garren Givens, and they share a son, Christopher Russel Reeve Givens, born in 2015, as well as a daughter.

Will Reeve, 32

Will is the only child of Christopher and Dana, who were married from 1992 until his passing in 2004, when Will was 12 years old. He was effectively orphaned at 13, when his mother passed away less than two years later.

He moved in with close friends and neighbors of the family, who raised him with the help of his maternal grandparents and his older half-siblings, and eventually attended Middlebury College.

Will has since pursued a career in broadcast journalism, and as of 2018, he has worked with ABC News, making frequent appearances on Good Morning America.