Kelly Ripa's actor son Michael makes rare appearance alongside famous parents

Kelly Ripa's son Michael Consuelos made a rare appearance alongside his mom and dad, Mark Consuelos, in a recent social media post.

The Live star shared a selection of pictures of herself and her family taking part in various races in honor of the New York Marathon, and included two never-before-seen pictures with her firstborn.

One picture featured Michael as a teenager posing alongside his mom after running a race. The second picture showed the 27-year-old in present day, beaming alongside his father while watching a race. Michael looked identical to his famous dad in the snapshot, with the pair both sporting the same wide smile and features.

Michael lives in Bushwick, Brooklyn, where he has been since graduating from NYU in 2020.

He has shown a keen interest in acting and played the younger Hiram Lodge in Riverdale while working with his dad Mark, back in 2021.

He also starred in a Lifetime movie, Let's Get Physical, in 2022, which was backed by Milojo Productions, Kelly and Mark's production company. Speaking with People Magazine ahead of the film's release, the young star opened up about what his acting journey has been like, and how grateful he is for his parents' help.

© Instagram Mark Consuelos and son Michael look very alike

"I read the script and I really, really enjoyed the character. I thought he was really funny," he said of his role.

He also added: "Also, you know, it was offered to me – and when you are starting out, when something is offered, you take it. It was kind of a no-brainer for me."

Though he did have his parents’ help when it came to casting, he maintained that's about as hands-on as they were, admitting that they are in no way "momagers."

© Instagram Kelly Ripa and her son show off their sporty side

It hasn't always been so easy for Michael though, and his supportive mom opened up about his struggles finding work after graduating back in November.

The star explained on the show that Michael had found it hard getting a job after graduating from college in 2020 - which was in the height of the pandemic.

© Instagram They're also parents to Lola

"Adulting is hard nowadays. It's very hard for kids. Job opportunities aren't what they were. The economy is driving this trend," she said.

"I know that Michael graduated college in May of 2020 and he had a writing job lined up which evaporated because the pandemic shut down the production and it just never came back."

© Instagram Kelly, Mark and their three children

On how she and husband Mark helped, she said: "So, you know, we gave him a grace period of an additional year to find other job opportunities because it's hard."

Michael is the oldest of Kelly and Mark's children. They are also parents to 23-year-old Lola and 21-year-old Joaquin.

Lola is an aspiring singer who splits her time between London and New York City, while Joaquin is a student at the University of Michigan.