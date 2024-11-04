Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin's muscular physique rivals Mark Consuelos' in new photo

Kelly Ripa is raising a family of fitness fanatics and her latest social media post proves it.

It is no secret that the TV host and her husband, Mark Consuelos, love a workout and it turns out so do their kids, Michael, Lola and Joaquin.

The latter may be the youngest, but he's giving his dad a run for his money when it comes to his muscles.

WATCH: Mark Consuelos puts his wife Kelly Ripa through her paces during a grueling workout challenge

Kelly took to Instagram with a post congratulating all the people who ran the New York marathon over the weekend.

She shared a video of herself being put through her paces by Mark and added photos of their sons on the running track too.

© Instagram Joaquin Conseulos looked incredibly buff

Kelly wrote: "Congratulations to all the @nycmarathon runners today! Here we are all individually practicing because hey, you never know."

They all looked in great shape, leaving fans marveling over the family's fit physiques.

Kelly's social media followers could be forgiven for not recognizing Joaquin, who appeared just out of the starting blocks on the track.

© Instagram Kelly loves taking on a fitness challenge with her children

He was shirtless and looked focused on the run ahead. Joaquin showed off his toned torso, muscular arms and six-pack, which is no doubt courtesy of the gym and his regular wrestling training at college.

Mark prides himself on keeping in shape and regularly shows off his gym-toned body on Instagram and even on Live with Kelly and Mark.

Who can forget when he stripped down to his shorts to take an icy plunge on national TV!

© Instagram Kelly has been working with Anna Kaiser for 14 years

Kelly is also passionate about staying in shape and her trainer, Anna Kaiser, opened up about her longtime client's dedication in an exclusive chat with HELLO!.

"She usually works out six days a week," Anna said. "Even when she travels, she'll do the workouts virtually if she needs to. Everyone knows that is her hour, morning or evening, she gets 45 minutes in and that is her time."

© Instagram Kelly and Mark make time for workouts

Kelly is a huge fan of Anna's vibrant, interval-based fitness classes and never skips them.

"She never cancels and she's let everyone know in her life that, that is her time," Anna explained. "It has been the same for 14 years. Even if she's had no sleep, she still shows up. If she's exhausted, she still shows up and then we decide how and what we do that day."

© Instagram Mark and Joaquin look alike

Kelly and Mark quit drinking alcohol several years ago and maintain a healthy diet and lifestyle. But that's not to say she doesn't indulge once in a while. "She has a healthy diet but she loves dessert," Anna revealed.

While Lola didn't feature in Kelly's latest post, she's also a fan of fitness and makes it a family affair to take one of Anna's classes when she's visiting her mom.

© Instagram Kelly with her daughter Lola

"Lola comes in and out depending on where she is in the world and school," Anna added. "But it's really fun to work out with both of them and I love their energy together. They're very playful."