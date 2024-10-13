Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola Consuelos shares a look at her new life after moving away from famous family

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' three kids are embracing new paths in their lives, even if those journeys take them away from each other and their family home in New York.

Oldest Michael Consuelos, 27, lives in Brooklyn while working as a producer on the Real Housewives of New York franchise and building on his own solo projects as an actor and writer.

Youngest Joaquin Consuelos, 21, is a senior at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and a member of their varsity wrestling team. Meanwhile, their daughter Lola Consuelos is a musician.

© Instagram Lola moved to London with her boyfriend Cassius a year ago

The 23-year-old has been dropping singles since 2022, more consistently sharing new releases over the past year, and moved to London earlier this year after living at home with her parents soon after graduating from New York University.

Lola spent a semester abroad in the UK while she was a student, and quickly fell in love with the city, deciding to move there soon after graduation with her boyfriend Cassius.

She posted a new glimpse inside her London life on social media, sharing a couple photos of herself dressed in a plaid blazer and white button-up blouse with a gingham skirt and a beret, the perfect English ensemble and very Peaky Blinders-coded. She intercut the snaps with photos from a carnival she visited.

"Moves to London and immediately starts dressing like this," she quipped in her caption, to which her mom Kelly could only respond: "Posh." Another one of her followers sweetly commented: "Gosh, you look so much like your beautiful mama here! Two lovely ladies!" while others also caught the Peaky Blinders reference.

© Instagram "Posh" is how Kelly described her daughter's new English style

Back in July, while on LIVE with Kelly and Mark with her husband, Kelly recalled seeing Lola at home after nine months away in London, and remarking upon how she'd changed.

While Mark was in Italy supporting the football club they co-own, Campobasso FC, Kelly was at home tending to her daughter's return. "Hurricane Lola blew back into town," she remarked to her husband. "Our daughter Lola came home, and it's her first time in the United States in nine months." Take a look at the reaction to her return in the video below...

"I couldn't believe it!" the TV star , and she noted: "To me she looks like Lola, she sounds like Lola, but we had a bunch of friends come over, everybody came over to see Lola, and everybody said the same thing, 'You sound so British!'"

"Did you have her take out the rubbish?" the Riverdale actor joked, and Kelly continued: "But it's very funny, she doesn't have a British accent," before Mark once again interjected: "Did she speak like Madonna did back in the day?"

© Instagram "She doesn't speak with a British accent, but she says British things."

"No, I'm very disappointed, like I thought she'd be full British by now," Kelly quipped in response. "She doesn't speak with a British accent, but she says British things." She noted, though: "But what's funny is that all of our friends and all of her friends think she sounds fully British." Mark reasoned that they hadn't noticed because they're more frequently in touch with her.