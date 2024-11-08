Kelly Ripa is unrecognizable in latest outing ahead of exciting career move

Kelly Ripa blended into the crowd perfectly on Wednesday in New York City, looking unrecognizable on her walk home in a large, white, wide-brimmed hat.

The Live! host sported a navy hoodie with matching leggings, complete with white sneakers and a silver puffer vest to ward off the cold.

Kelly wore her blonde hair down past her shoulders and carried a black backpack as she walked the streets of Manhattan.

The 54-year-old, who co-hosts the talk show with her husband, Mark Consuelos, is preparing for an exciting chapter at Live!

Kelly and Mark will tape four shows at the Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort and Spa in Palm Springs, airing from November 11 to 14.

Mark told People just how excited the pair were for this trip, which is sure to bring beautiful weather.

© Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Kelly looked unrecognizable in her wide-brimmed hat

"We manifested this. We really, really did," he said. "It's one of our favorite places. I think we started talking about it, and we were just joking. We were like, 'We should do the show there,' to [Michael] Gelman."

"We talked about it so much that I think it got their attention in Palm Springs, and it just kind of happened," he finished.

The couple, who have been married for 28 years and share three children, are no strangers to the California getaway spot and love to visit whenever they can.

© Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com The 54-year-old is preparing to travel to Palm Springs for Live!

"We were just gobsmacked by how beautiful it was, by the perfect weather, the crystal blue skies, the mountains, the people, everybody was in a good mood, the fruit trees. Everything about it appealed to our sensibilities," Kelly told The Desert Sun of their visit over a decade ago.

"Every opportunity we got to go back, no matter for how brief, and it was always brief, always a two-day trip, a 24-hour trip, we would leap at the opportunity to take it just because it meant more to us to be there than the travel time to get there."

Kelly and Mark are not the only ones excited about their West Coast trip; she told the publication that the whole crew is looking forward to some fun in the sun.

© Getty Images The couple will tape four shows in California

"This is one everyone is excited about," Kelly said. "Sometimes we'll do remotes, and it seems like, oh boy, logistically this is going to be tough, or wow, this is going to be a lot of work. Everybody universally is excited about coming to Palm Springs."

Despite only being in their 50s, the All My Children co-stars are already thinking about their retirement and how they'd like to spend it.

"We're trying to show what our retirement will look like," Kelly told The Desert Sun of their Palm Springs trip.

© Instagram Kelly and Mark with their children

"His days occupy golfing. Me learning to play bridge. Us hiking together. You golfing more. We've got our whole lives mapped out; we can almost see it."

Kelly and Mark became empty nesters in 2021 when they dropped their youngest son, Joaquin, off to college at the University of Michigan.

Their eldest, 27-year-old Michael, works in production on a slew of Bravo series like The Real Housewives franchise.

Their middle child, 23-year-old Lola, is pursuing a music career after graduating from NYU with a music and production degree.