Polo star Charlie Hanbury and wife Yoanna welcome fourth child - see adorable photos

British polo player Charlie Hanbury and his wife Yoanna have welcomed their fourth child together - a baby girl!

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the couple announced that they'd welcomed their bundle of joy on Saturday 16 November. In their joyous post, they included two heart-melting photos of their tiny tot lying in a cot, as well as a sweet video of their newborn stretching her toes and hands.

© Instagram The pair have expanded their brood

"She's here, 16/11/2024 | 23:32 | 2.9kg | 53cm. Feeling incredibly blessed," Charlie and Yoanna wrote in their caption.

Fans and friends were delighted by their baby news, with one follower writing: "Oh my goodness lovely! What a beauty - wishing you a huge congratulations," while a second penned: "What a cutie. Look at those little toes," and a third added: "So many congratulations. She's absolutely beautiful. Hope everything went well and you're doing OK."

The couple are already proud parents to Cara, seven, Cressida, five, and Catinka, three. They are yet to unveil their newborn's name, but there's every chance they'll opt to continue with tradition and select a moniker starting with 'C'.

Charlie and Yoanna, the daughter of German Princess Anna Oettingen-Wallerstein, first crossed paths in Argentina thanks to their shared passion for polo.

© Instagram Charlie and Yoanna tied the knot in 2016

After a whirlwind romance, they tied the knot in 2016 with a Bavarian woodland wedding.

During an exclusive chat with HELLO! earlier this year, Yoanna spoke candidly about motherhood, describing it as both "hectic" and "rewarding".

© Getty Images Charlie and Yoanna at Royal Ascot in 2022

Opening up, she shared: "Life with them is absolutely brilliant; crazy and hectic at times, but so rewarding and the best thing I've ever done."

When asked about a possible family expansion, she added: "I don't think we've closed that chapter yet. We both come from large families and have always wanted to be surrounded by lots of children so who knows what the future holds."

The pair are raising their family in a stunning, 18th-century house in the English countryside, not far from Cirencester Park polo club where Charlie's late father pioneered fundraising through polo.

Of their garden, Yoanna previously told us: "We’re very lucky to have not only a beautiful garden but also space for our horses, so we spend a lot of time outside riding. I love watching and playing with our foals in the field, it's my happy place where I can completely relax."