Joe Biden is celebrating some joyful family news amid Donald Trump's victory over Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

President Biden's granddaughter, Naomi Biden, 30, used election day on November 5 to reveal that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with her husband, Peter George Heermann Neal.

Naomi took to her Instagram Stories and shared a photo of her growing baby bump decorated with a voting sticker.

"(we) voted," she captioned the sweet photo, alongside an American flag emoji and an upside-down smiley face emoji.

Naomi — who is the daughter of President Biden's son Hunter Biden and his ex-wife, Katherine Buhle – has been married for two years after announcing her engagement in September 2021.

She and her husband tied the knot in November 2022 during a private ceremony held on the South Lawn of the White House.

The wedding was the first one held at the White House since presidential photographer Pete Souza married Patti Lease in the Rose Garden in 2013.

Both of Naomi's parents were present for the nuptials alongside the President and First Lady Jill Biden.

"It has been a joy to watch Naomi grow, discover who she is, and carve out such an incredible life for herself," the President and First Lady told the New York Times in a statement at the time.

"Now, we are filled with pride to see her choose Peter as her husband and we're honored to welcome him to our family. We wish them days full of laughter and a love that grows deeper with every passing year."

Naomi's baby news comes after it was announced on November 6 that Trump won the 2024 presidential election with 276 electoral votes to Harris's 219.

Ahead of the official announcement, Donald hailed the Republican victory in the Senate. He said while speaking in Florida that he had won a "magnificent victory for the American people. America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate."

He promised to: "Help our country heal," and added: "We are going to make this country better than it has ever been. The dance before us will not be easy."

Their Vice-President will be JD Vance, and the President will be inaugurated on Monday, January 20, 2025.

World leaders sent congratulatory messages before the presidency was officially called, with UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, stating: "As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise."

French President Emmanuel Macron posted his congratulations to X with a message: "Congratulations President Donald Trump," he wrote. "Ready to work together as we have done for four years. With your convictions and with mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity."

Trump has become the first convicted felon to hold the highest office in the land.

On Thursday, May 30, 2024, a jury found the former president guilty of all 34 counts in his hush money election interference case brought forward by Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg.

He was also found guilty of falsifying business records in an attempt to silence his alleged mistress, Stormy Daniels, ahead of his 2016 run for president, which Bragg claimed directly impacted the election.

Trump was President between 2017 and 2021 and has spent the last four years insisting the results of the 2020 election were fake.