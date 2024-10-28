Gisele Bündchen is expecting! The Brazilian supermodel is pregnant with her third child, her first with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, per a report from People.

The 44-year-old fashion icon shares two children, son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, with her ex-husband Tom Brady, with whom she continues to co-parent.

The report adds: "Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family."

Following Gisele and Tom's divorce in 2022 after 13 years of marriage, the supermodel sparked up romance rumors with the Jiu Jitsu instructor after they were seen in and out of the gym together on several occasions.

They first stirred up conversation in November 2022 when they were seen on vacation together in Costa Rica with her kids, and the model has shared footage of her training sessions with him on social media.

However, neither party has ever confirmed the relationship despite the nearly two years of speculation leading up to the pregnancy. Joaquim runs a jiu-jitsu training studio in Miami, Florida with his brothers Pedro and Gui, named Valente Brothers.

Gisele first began taking classes with the brothers over a year before their romance made headlines, joined by her two children. She told Dust Magazine that it was actually Benjamin who'd introduced her to the art of Jiu-Jitsu.

"Initially, I wasn't even considering it for myself," she said, adding: "But when I brought [my son] to the first class and started talking to Joaquim, I realized that it was much more than self defense."

She continued: "My daughter also started doing this, and she loves it. She says, 'Mom, look what I can do.' She feels so empowered. She feels like she can do anything. It's incredible to instill this feeling in a child. I think it's priceless."

Gisele shared a clip of one of her training sessions with her boyfriend's studio in February 2022. She wrote alongside it: "I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better."

"I feel stronger, more [confident] and empowered since I started practicing self-defense. I feel it's an important skill for all, but [especially] for us women. Thank you @ValenteBrothers for being awesome teachers and for making training so much fun. I am looking forward to keep improving. Let's go!"

Earlier this year, she sat down with Robin Roberts for an interview and alluded to the idea of possibly finding love again post-divorce. "I think right now, really, my priority is my kids and creating this beautiful sanctuary for our family."

"And then, yes, like, why not, right? I think life is full of surprises and I don't have a crystal ball about what's going to happen tomorrow, but, yeah," she added, although declined to comment on the reports of her relationship with Joaquim.

Of life at the moment, she said: "I'm very committed to living my truth more than ever, so I would say that's where my heart is now, where I am right now. I'm living my truth and I'm not apologizing for it."