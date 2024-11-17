Royal and celebrity guests attend London's most glamorous society wedding of the year - best photos

There are few couples in the world who would have both royalty and The Rolling Stones on their wedding guestlist, but Savannah Murphy and Nico Hochschild were one of them.

One of the most glittering society weddings of the year saw Savannah, daughter of billionairess Heather Kerzner, marry her sweetheart, Nico, the heir to the Hochschild Mining fortune at the inimitable Church of the Immaculate Conception in Mayfair, London.

It comes as no surprise that the Mayfair wedding had an elite guest list considering mother-of-the-bride Heather has both A-listers and royalty, including Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson, in her private circle from her former marriage to business tycoon and famous hotelier, Sol Kerzner.

The nuptials saw the couple tie the knot beneath a breathtaking backdrop, with the bride dressed in a beautiful long-sleeved lace wedding gown, complete with a backless design, glittering details and a mesmerising mantilla lace veil. Meanwhile, her husband cut a dapper figure in a slick black suit.

Later, guests joined the couple at The Dorchester – one of the world's most prestigious hotels – for a spectacular dinner and dance. The bride slipped into a glittering second wedding dress for the evening, complete with a billowing tulle train and square neckline.

Join HELLO! as we take you inside the best moments from the Murphy-Hochschild society wedding of the year…

© Instagram / @olympiagreece The couple tied the knot at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Mayfair, London Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece was amongst the guests witnessing the bride and groom tie the knot, with the royal sharing a photograph of the breathtaking altar.

Skincare founder Amanda Caroline Cronin shared several details from the couple's enchanting nuptials, including a close-up of the towering eight-tiered cake decorated with trailing pastel-hued roses. © Instagram / @amandacaroline-cronin Amanda shared a photograph of the couple's jaw-dropping wedding cake

A glimpse at the reception menu shows that wedding guests were served with the finest seasonal ingredients; including pumpkin, chestnut and sage risotto, Sole meunière rosettes, roast cauliflower and autumn apple crumble for dessert. © Instagram / @amandacarolinecronin The menu served to wedding guests at the Dorchester