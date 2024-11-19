Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Shiloh Jolie, 18, enjoys sweet moment with female friend during unconventional lunch date
Subscribe
Shiloh Jolie, 18, enjoys sweet moment with female friend during unconventional lunch date
angelina jolie daughter shiloh hair transformation

Shiloh Jolie, 18, enjoys sweet moment with female friend during unconventional lunch date

Shiloh recently removed her dad Brad Pitt's last name from her moniker

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Angelina Jolie's daughter, Shiloh, may be the product of Hollywood royalty but there's no need for lavish lunches in pricey hotspots. 

The talented 18-year-old was photographed in Los Angeles grabbing lunch with a female friend and there wasn't a table or chair in sight. 

Instead, Shiloh, and her dancer pal, Keoni Rose, dined on a car. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Shiloh Jolie showcases her incredible dance moves
Shiloh Jolie enjoyed lunch with a friend who perched on top of the car© Backgrid
Shiloh Jolie enjoyed lunch with a friend who perched on top of the car

While the daughter of Angelina and her ex Brad Pitt, leaned against the vehicle to tuck into her sandwich, and at one point sat on the curb, Keoni perched on the roof. 

The pair chatted animatedly, making one another laugh as they ate.

At one point, Keoni leaned forward to gently move a piece of hair from Shiloh's face.

Shiloh Jolie's friend brushes a piece of hair from her face© Backgrid
Her friend careful brushed a piece of hair off Shiloh's face

The pair likely bonded over their shared passion for dance and have both been praised for their exceptional abilities. 

Shiloh's teacher, Kolanie Marks, previously confessed the teen wasn't a strong dancer when she first joined his classes. 

In fact, he said she "went down in flames," but that she persevered. 

Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt seen attending The Eternals - UK film premiere afterparty at Maison Estelle on October 27, 2021 in London, England© Getty
Angelina and Shiloh have a close bond

"I saw something that was authentic," he shared with his followers. "She kept coming back and yes still going down [in] flames! Not until we started doing private one on ones! I've spent the most time with her out of anyone I'm training in LA! Something about [her] doesn’t quit!" he continued.  "I'm proud and no we’re not done!"

Despite her talents, Shiloh stays mostly out of the spotlight. 

Angelina Jolie with children Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt and Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt attend "The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind" Special Screening at Crosby Street Hotel on February 25, 2019 in New York City.© Getty Images
Angelina and her six children

Recently, she made the bold decision to remove her dad's last name from her moniker. 

In August, she was granted her name change and now goes by Shiloh Jolie. 

She first filed to drop 'Pitt' on her 18th birthday in May.

Brad Pitt and daughter Shiloh
Shiloh has dropped her dad's last name

Angelina and Brad are also parents to Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Pax, 20, Knox, 16, and Vivienne, 16.

Their relationship with their famous father is believed to be strained as they continue to support Angelina. 

Knox last appeared on the red carpet 3 years ago© VALERIE MACON
Angelina was recently flanked by her son Knox at the Governors Awards

Most recently, Knox stepped into the limelight and made a rare red carpet appearance alongside Angelina at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles on November 17.

Angelina, 48, radiated grace and glamour in a flowing sunny yellow gown, keeping close to her son as they walked arm-in-arm down the red carpet. 

Meanwhile, Knox looked effortlessly dapper in a classic black suit and tie, paired with a buzzed hairstyle that showcased how much he has grown since his last public outing.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More