Shiloh Jolie, 18, enjoys sweet moment with female friend during unconventional lunch date

Angelina Jolie's daughter, Shiloh, may be the product of Hollywood royalty but there's no need for lavish lunches in pricey hotspots.

The talented 18-year-old was photographed in Los Angeles grabbing lunch with a female friend and there wasn't a table or chair in sight.

Instead, Shiloh, and her dancer pal, Keoni Rose, dined on a car.

© Backgrid Shiloh Jolie enjoyed lunch with a friend who perched on top of the car

While the daughter of Angelina and her ex Brad Pitt, leaned against the vehicle to tuck into her sandwich, and at one point sat on the curb, Keoni perched on the roof.

The pair chatted animatedly, making one another laugh as they ate.

At one point, Keoni leaned forward to gently move a piece of hair from Shiloh's face.

© Backgrid Her friend careful brushed a piece of hair off Shiloh's face

The pair likely bonded over their shared passion for dance and have both been praised for their exceptional abilities.

Shiloh's teacher, Kolanie Marks, previously confessed the teen wasn't a strong dancer when she first joined his classes.

In fact, he said she "went down in flames," but that she persevered.

© Getty Angelina and Shiloh have a close bond

"I saw something that was authentic," he shared with his followers. "She kept coming back and yes still going down [in] flames! Not until we started doing private one on ones! I've spent the most time with her out of anyone I'm training in LA! Something about [her] doesn’t quit!" he continued. "I'm proud and no we’re not done!"

Despite her talents, Shiloh stays mostly out of the spotlight.

© Getty Images Angelina and her six children

Recently, she made the bold decision to remove her dad's last name from her moniker.

In August, she was granted her name change and now goes by Shiloh Jolie.

She first filed to drop 'Pitt' on her 18th birthday in May.

Shiloh has dropped her dad's last name

Angelina and Brad are also parents to Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Pax, 20, Knox, 16, and Vivienne, 16.

Their relationship with their famous father is believed to be strained as they continue to support Angelina.

© VALERIE MACON Angelina was recently flanked by her son Knox at the Governors Awards

Most recently, Knox stepped into the limelight and made a rare red carpet appearance alongside Angelina at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles on November 17.

Angelina, 48, radiated grace and glamour in a flowing sunny yellow gown, keeping close to her son as they walked arm-in-arm down the red carpet.

Meanwhile, Knox looked effortlessly dapper in a classic black suit and tie, paired with a buzzed hairstyle that showcased how much he has grown since his last public outing.