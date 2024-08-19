What happened between Brad Pitt and daughter Shiloh? — their complex relationship explored

When Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, turned 18 she wasted no time officially filing to drop her dad's last name.

Brad was reportedly unaware of her plans and was taken aback by her bold move but given the complexities of their father-daughter relationship, many fans weren't surprised.

Here's what we know about Brad and Shiloh's connection and how it's changed over the years.

A proud dad

Brad and Angelina welcomed Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt on May 27, 2006, in Namibia. She was their first biological child, having already adopted Maddox and Zahara, and Brad immediately took on the role of doting dad once again.

Their baby girl's birth was a global event, with the first photos of her fetching millions for charity. In the early years, Brad was often seen cradling Shiloh, during family outings or while traveling the world.

Shiloh often captured the media’s attention with her unique style and tomboyish charm which Brad supported.

Brad previously spoke about his bond with Shiloh and his kids

Brad's parenting style

After the birth of Shiloh, Angelina and Brad went on to adopt Pax and give birth to twins, Knox and Vivienne.

The actor confessed his parenting style differed when it came to raising boys and girls.

Angelina with Shiloh as a baby

"I am [a disciplinarian] with the boys," he told The Telegraph Magazine. "Girls do no wrong so I don’t have to be. I feel like my job is to show them around, help them find what they want to do with their life, put as many things in front of them, and pull them back when they get out of line, so they know who they are."

How parenthood changed him

Brad has been vocal about his love of being a dad to Shiloh and her siblings in the past. He told Psychologies Magazine in 2014: "I care about [my children] more than I care about myself, which I think is the real definition of love.

Brad with Shiloh, Maddox and Pax

He added: "I feel like the richest man alive since I’ve become a father. Being a father has changed me on so many levels and made me more generous and alive. I see my children as an essential part of my life. I love being a father and all the responsibilities that entails.”

Brad and Angelina's divorce

Their seemingly happy family was wrenched apart when Angelina filed for divorce in 2016, in a move which shocked the celebrity world.

Brad and Angelina divorced after more than a decade together

They had been together for nine years before their marriage in 2014, but just two years later their romance hid the skids and never recovered.

It was from this point that Brad's relationship with his children began to change and it appeared they chose to spend the majority of time with their mother instead of him.

Family drama

Brad was investigated by the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services in 2016 for child abuse following an incident on a plane which also reportedly caused their split.

Angelina with five of her six children

While it was ruled that Brad did not physically harm his children and he was briefly granted joint custody of his brood in 2021, the agreement was reverted back to Angelina having full custody, with Brad receiving custodial time with the minors.

A year later the Tomb Raider star claimed their kids had been left traumatised by Brad's aggressive behavior.

Shiloh's confidence

Despite what is going on between her parents, Shiloh has grown into a confident and talented young woman. She's proven her skills as an incredibly gifted dancer, with choreographer, Lil Kelaan Carter, proudly sharing a video of her on Instagram.

Shiloh is now 18

At the time, he wrote: "Her movement is crazy," before adding on fire emojis and: "Thank you for your energy @sh1lohj."

Brad commented on her dancing when he told Entertainment Tonight in 2022: "It's very beautiful. I don't know where she got it from. I'm Mr. Two-Left-Feet here."

Her name change

Shiloh's decision to drop Pitt from her name came amid what her lawyer described as "painful events," in his client's life.

Although he did not elaborate, Shiloh's move is a growing trend among her siblings. Her 16-year-old sister Vivienne was recently listed as Vivienne Jolie in the Playbill for the musical The Outsiders, suggesting she too has chosen to drop her father's last name.

The children are incredibly close to their mom

Zahara, 19, also dropped the "Pitt" from her name during her induction into the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority at Spelman College in Atlanta last November when she was introduced as Zahara Marley Jolie.

Maddox, 23, is not believed to use Pitt on non-legal documents either. Brad's not been photographed with his six children in years.