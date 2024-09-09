Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's sons' real personalities revealed in eye-opening interview
The former couple are parents to six children 

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and their children Maddox and Pax attend the World Premiere of 'World War Z' in June 2013 © getty
Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Maddox and Pax Jolie-Pitt have maintained a life mainly out of the spotlight despite being raised by Hollywood royalty.

But now, the young men have followed their famous parents into the entertainment industry and details of what it's like working with them have been revealed. 

The brothers worked in the assistant director department of their mom, Angelina Jolie's new movie, Without Blood, starring Salma Hayek

Speaking at the PEOPLE/Entertainment Weekly TIFF suite, Salma — who is a longtime friend of Angelina's — confessed it was pure professionalism on set. 

"She's demanding," she said of the Tomb Raider actress, before adding of Pax and Maddox: "They got the respect of the crew, and they were good with the crew, and they were very in their place.

"They were not treating me like they treat me outside of there. They were very, 'You have to come,' and I go, 'Okay!' It was kind of fun."

Pax seen sporting visible scars on his forehead and an arm cast discreetly hidden beneath his black suit jacket© Robin Marchant
Pax seen sporting visible scars on his forehead and an arm cast discreetly hidden beneath his black suit jacket

Salma said of their personalities: "They work hard. They are very serious about what they do.

"It is kind of funny, I was teasing them at the beginning, but then I had to say, 'No. I have to separate and just treat them like professionals because it's disrespectful'."

Maddox has been working with his mom© STEFANI REYNOLDS
Maddox has been working with his mom

Salma said Angelina ran the set of the movie "like a family."

"She was a very efficient mother," Salma added. "But she was also there emotionally every step of the way."

Angelina Jolie and daughter Vivienne posing on the red carpet at The Tony Awards© Bruce Glikas
Angelina with her daughter Vivienne

Maddox and Pax worked on her upcoming movie, Maria, too and Angelina said it's "really good for them," to get involved. 

Pax joined his mom on the red carpet for the premiere of Without Blood and sported injuries from his recent e-bike accident. 

L to R: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt © Samir Hussein
Angelina with her five youngest children

Angelina is also mom to Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

The latter worked with her mother on the Broadway show The Outsiders

The couple met on the filmset of Mr and Mrs Smith had been together since 2004 before their 2016 split© Jason LaVeris
The couple met on the filmset of Mr and Mrs Smith had been together since 2004 before their 2016 split

Angelina told THR about the shift in daily dynamics as her kids age, when she said: "They're a bit older, getting more independent. I'm less needed and so able to go away for different periods of time. And they're old enough to join me at work.

"It’s a new season in our lives. I’m very excited for them to be coming into their own more and more every day."

