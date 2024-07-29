Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh faces major setback amid plans to drop father Brad's surname
Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh faces major setback amid plans to drop father Brad’s surname

Angelina and Brad’s eldest biological daughter filed to drop her father’s surname on her birthday in May

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
Shiloh Jolie, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has faced a major setback in her efforts to officially change her last name

The 18-year-old, who filed to drop the "Pitt" from her surname on her birthday in May, will have to wait to finalize the change due to a court postponement.

According to Shiloh's attorney, Peter Levine, the court was unable to complete the necessary background check before the scheduled hearing, leading to the rescheduling of the hearing to August 19.

Recommended videoYou may also likeCelebrity children who dropped their parents' famous last names

 "Unfortunately, the court was unable to complete the background check ahead of today's hearing, so the hearing was rescheduled for August 19," Levine explained. 

He further clarified that all individuals undergoing a name-change request must have a background check conducted by the court clerk. A clerical error, however, caused the delay in Shiloh's case.

L to R: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt
L to R: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt

Shiloh, one of six children shared by Angelina and Brad, made headlines when she initially filed her petition for the name change.

 The news reportedly upset Brad, with People claiming that the father of six was "aware and upset" about his daughter's decision.

Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt seen attending The Eternals - UK film premiere afterparty at Maison Estelle on October 27, 2021 in London, England
Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie

In July, Shiloh moved forward with the next legal requirement in California's name-change process by publishing an announcement in the Los Angeles Times. 

The announcement, a necessary step under California law, must be published in a newspaper for one month before a judge can approve the petition, and it appeared in the legal notice section of the paper, signaling Shiloh's intent to be known simply as "Shiloh Jolie."

Brad Pitt has a close bond with daughter Shiloh
Brad Pitt previously had a close bond with daughter Shiloh

This significant decision came amid what her lawyer described as “painful events” in her life.

Shiloh's decision to change her name seems to reflect a growing trend among her siblings. Her 16-year-old sister Vivienne was recently listed as Vivienne Jolie in the Playbill for the musical The Outsiders, suggesting she too has chosen to drop her father's surname. 

Angelina Jolie and daughter Vivienne posing on the red carpet at The Tony Awards© Bruce Glikas
Vivienne has also dropped her father's surname

Furthermore, their sister Zahara, 19, officially dropped the "Pitt" from her name during her induction into the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority at Spelman College in Atlanta last November. 

Maddox, 22, also reportedly does not use the Pitt surname on non-legal documents, opting instead to use Jolie.

