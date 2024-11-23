Chris McCausland's 'point of contention' with wife amid expanding family

When he's not testing out his latest material on stage or taking to the dancefloor on Strictly Come Dancing, comedian Chris McCausland is spending quality time with his family at home.

The Me Too! star and his wife Patricia live in a flat in South West London with their daughter Sophie, but Chris admitted he clashed with Patricia over the possibility of them welcoming a new addition to the family.

During an appearance on the Oh My Dog! podcast with fellow comedians Jack Dee and Seann Walsh, Chris opened up about his toy poodle Dora, who was a "point of contention" for the comedian and his wife.

© Shane Anthony Sinclair The comedian lives in London with Patricia and their daughter Sophie

"This is the point of contention. I have a horrible feeling I might come across as the most unlikeable guest you've had on the series.

"So Dora, I would like to say it was a family decision. There are three in our family. Me, my wife, my daughter. It was something that was discussed at great length.

© Guy Levy Chris, who is competing on Strictly Come dancing with Dianne Buswell, opened up about his family dog

"I was against the idea of getting a dog at that time, for lots of reasons. As a comedian, I travel a lot, I'm not around much. I knew it would massively restrict my wife and daughter's ability to be out and socialise."

While Chris suggested that they wait until they have more space at their family home in the future to get a pet, he was overruled by Patricia and Sophie.

Sharing his thoughts on Dora, he joked: "It would be one of those things that I got blamed for even though it wasn't my decision to get a dog.

"We live in a flat still with no immediate access to outside. I was like: 'Well why don't we just leave it a little bit. When we moved house we can look at getting a dog, and we can get a proper size dog.'

© Shutterstock Chris was diagnosed with RP at 22

"Cut to two months later and we've got a tiny dog that's been specifically researched and purchased for flat life. It has massive separation anxiety, you can't get up without it following you around."

Chris, who went blind at the age of 22 due to retinitis pigmentosa, had previously been asked whether he had a guide dog by Bradley Walsh.The quick-witted star: "Nah, mate. I used to but he was rubbish. Just do Uber now Brad. You don't have to pick up your driver's poo do you?"

Family disagreements

© Neil Mockford Chris McCausland's wife Patricia prefers to keep out of the spotlight

No home life is void of disagreements, including Chris and Patricia's. The comedian and the psychologist got married in 2012 after he proposed during a Pearl Jam concert at Hyde Park.

The Scared of the Dark star previously described his Brazilian wife as "chaos" and "full of energy," but said there is one common disagreement in their household.

"As you can imagine, we are very different in terms of our culture and our biological response to temperature," he told Brighton Magazine.

"While my wife still needs a winter coat in 22-degree sunshine, I find it hard to cope in temperatures above about 26. I believe there's a high likelihood that one of us might be discovered lifeless in the hallway one day, reaching out towards the thermostat, while the other has fled the country."

