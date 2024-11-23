Anton Du Beke emotional over 'stupendous' experience of fathering twins, 7

Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke recently opened up about the incredible highs and emotional challenges of fatherhood during an appearance on Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast.

The beloved ballroom dancer, who shares twins George and Henrietta with his wife Hannah, reflected on the couple's battle with infertility and their ultimate joy at becoming parents, describing the experience as nothing short of "stupendous."

In his characteristic candid and heartfelt style, Anton revealed the emotional rollercoaster the couple endured on their journey to parenthood, offering a rare glimpse into his personal life and his deep admiration for his wife, Hannah.

A heartbreaking battle with infertility

For Anton and Hannah, the path to parenthood was far from straightforward. Speaking openly about Hannah's battle with endometriosis, Anton described his frustration and heartbreak at the challenges they faced.

"She's so kind and so caring, I just couldn't understand the universe," he shared. "Whoever's upstairs looking down and saying, 'You are the most perfect person to have children, but I'm not going to let you have children,' because you're going to have endometriosis… I thought that was peculiar and cruel."

The dancer admitted he was shocked at how little awareness there is surrounding endometriosis and women's health. "I'm staggered about it. Before I met Hannah, I'd never heard the word 'endometriosis.' Since then, I'm still staggered by how little it's talked about."

Anton passionately advocated for more awareness, saying, "I'm all about women's health and making sure it gets fixed. Some people can't even get out of bed in the morning because of it. That's not OK."

Turning to IVF

Faced with the heartbreaking reality that natural conception wasn't an option, Anton and Hannah turned to IVF – a journey Anton described as emotionally and physically gruelling.

"The only answer for us was IVF," he explained. "This isn't available to a lot of people. How is that possible? You girls are extraordinary. I'm a man! It seems men are so important and big, but they're useless and do nothing."

Anton then recalled witnessing Hannah endure the intense and demanding treatment. He stated, "The injections, the stress, the anxiety… injections in the bum, thigh, stomach. What can you do? All you can do is hold their hand. It's horrendous as a man to watch it. You feel so inadequate, you want to do so much more."

Despite the challenges, the couple remained hopeful, and their perseverance paid off in the most magical way, with the arrival of beautiful and healthy twins.

The joy of discovering twins

Anton vividly recalled the moment they discovered Hannah was not only pregnant but carrying twins. In his trademark humorous style, he shared his stunned reaction.

"The doctor's fiddling around and he goes, 'Ooh, there's another heartbeat.' I was stunned! I went – pardon my language – '[Expletive] me, mate!'"

He continued, "I couldn't speak. Then we found out it was a boy and a girl. It's the most incredible thing. I can't tell you how wonderful, how magical it is."

The dancer's voice brimmed with pride and love as he described his children. "We ended up with this perfect boy and girl. They are just magical. They are wonderful, wonderful children. It makes me emotional every time I think about it."

A "stupendous" experience

Now firmly settled into fatherhood, Anton couldn't be happier. He gushed about every aspect of being a dad, describing it as the greatest joy of his life.

"If I could, I'd have 100 children. I'd do it repeatedly. I love it so much. Every single bit about being a father, I love it. It's stupendous. I would do it over, and over, and over again if I had enough money!"

Anton's gratitude for his family shone through as he reflected on their journey. "Hannah had this thing that said she couldn't have children. We tried to defeat it, really. And we did."

A new chapter

Anton and Hannah's life with their twins continues to be filled with love, laughter, and joy. Fans were recently delighted when Anton shared a video on Instagram revealing two adorable additions to the family – a pair of puppies.

The clip, which melted hearts across social media, showed George and Henrietta playing with the puppies, underscoring the family's happy, bustling household.

As Anton continues to shine on Strictly Come Dancing, it's clear that his most cherished role is that of a doting father. His journey to parenthood, though challenging, is a testament to resilience, hope, and the power of love.

For the Strictly star, life with his twins is, in his own words, "just perfect."