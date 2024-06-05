Meet Lily Allen's two daughters – who singer claims 'ruined her career'

Lily Allen made headlines this year when she joked that her children had "ruined her career", and yet the popular singer is still a doting mum to her two daughters, Ethel, 12, and Marnie, 11.

The star shares her daughters with ex-husband Sam Cooper, but tragically had a stillbirth in October 2011. The incident remained with Lily and she revealed in 2017 that she had been diagnosed with PTSD following the stillbirth.

WATCH: Relive Lily Allen's daughter showcasing her beautiful voice

Speaking about her children's impact on her career during an interview this year, she shared: "I love them and they complete me, but in terms of pop stardom, they totally ruined it."

She explained further that she put her music career onto the backburner in order to focus on raising her children following her own parents being "absent" from her childhood. Lily concluded by saying she was glad to have made the decision to put her children first.

But what do you know of her small brood? Read on to find out all you need to know about Lily's two daughters…

Ethel Mary, 12

© ANGELA WEISS Ethel (right) wears glasses

Born on 25 November 2011, Ethel is Lily's first child and the Not Fair hitmaker was pregnant with her daughter when she walked down the aisle with Sam Cooper in 2011.

Ethel has been seen with her mum at several occasions, but earlier this year the star revealed they don't fly together, with Lily being in first class while Ethel is in economy.

Marnie Rose, 11

© Richard Young/Shutterstock Marnie (left) is Lily's youngest daughter

Born on 8 January 2013, Marnie is Lily's second daughter and like her older sister, she has been seen with her famous mum on many occasions.

Relationship with Lily's new partner

Lily and Sam didn't go the distance and the pair split in 2015 after Lily admitted to being unfaithful. The duo officially divorced in 2018 and share custody of their children.

In 2019, Lily began dating Stranger Things star David Harbour, and it turns out that her daughters were behind David's idea to propose to her.

© Michael Simon/Shutterstock David and Lily's children are very close

Revealing the moment, he explained: "The little one was riding along and she was going like, 'David, dad, David, dad.' Because the D got her confused. And the older one got very upset with that, which I understand. She was like, 'He's not our dad! He's not our dad!'

"And then younger one was like, 'Well what is he? He's kind of our dad.' She's like, 'No he's not, he's our stepdad.' And she goes, 'What is he?' And she goes, 'He's just some guy in our lives!'" He joked the moment convinced him to pop the question to Lily to avoid further confusion from the duo.

It's clear that there is a strong relationship between the stepdad and his stepdaughters, and he has even made solo appearances with the youngsters, including at a screening of Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

Will Lily have more children?

Lily has been open about wanting to have children with David. When asked by The Sunday Times about the possibility, she shared: "I think so. Especially now Marnie's getting so big. It's like, 'No, my babies!'"

© Dave Benett Lily is open to having more children

However, there was a caveat, as she added: " I'm in a really good place. I don't know if I'd mess with my hormones, at this particular point."

RELATED: Meet Rod Stewart's rarely-seen dancer daughter Renee

MORE: Inside Janet Jackson's life with her son Eissa — all we know