Chris McCausland's 'lost cause' with young daughter Sophie

Chris McCausland has quickly become a fan favourite among this year's Strictly roster for his razor-sharp wit and impeccable dance moves alongside pro partner Dianne Buswell.

But away from the ballroom, comedian Chris, 47, is a doting father to 11-year-old Sophie whom he keeps out of the public eye. The Would I Lie To You star did however offer a rare insight into his life as a father in his column for The Telegraph.

"I try to remain on the couch as much as possible on a Sunday and entice my daughter into a game of Uno so that I can teach her about handling defeats early in life," the 8 Out of 10 Cats star penned, reflecting on his intense Strictly training regime.

© Guy Levy Chris McCausland has a intense rehearsal regime for Strictly

"I'm an oversized child. Trying to get an 11-year-old off an iPad is like trying to persuade somebody that they should give up a chocolate gateau so that they can lick a tomato instead. It's often a lost cause and I’m the one wallowing in defeat."

Chris' home life

Though Chris keeps Sophie away from the spotlight, there has been one sweet insight into family life shared with his adoring fans. In a television appearance from 2020, the Strictly contestant can be seen sitting at the dining room table with Sophie who is joking around with her dad and pulling a screaming expression.

Chris has previously admitted to being "terrified" ahead of competing in Strictly due to his impaired vision caused by retinitis pigmentosa. However, the Scared of the Dark star has revealed Sophie's thoughts on his ballroom debut.

© Shutterstock Chris admitted to being "terrified" ahead of competing in Strictly

It is clear Sophie shares his father's dry sense of humour. Chris wrote: "I showed my 10-year-old daughter a clip of the show and asked her if I should do it. 'No, Daddy,' she said. 'You'll fall off the stage and break your leg.'

© Shutterstock Chris' daughter is following his Strictly journey

He added: "She's a joker at heart, but she's got a point."

Fears of fatherhood

The Wonders of the World I Can't See star opened up about his emotions towards having children prior to Sophie's birth.

© Shutterstock Chris shared an honest admission about fatherhood

In an interview with Gyles Brandreth, Chris explained: "I was in such a dilemma about it because I knew I would regret not having kids, but the thought of having kids terrified me", adding: "You go, 'How am I going to be able to do those things - I'm not going to be a proper dad, I'm going to be a half dad'. That kind of really caused me a lot of torment in my head."