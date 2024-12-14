Vito Coppola's pride in 'single mum' dance partner Sarah Hadland

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola are ready and raring for the Strictly Come Dancing final after weeks of fabulous numbers and the Italian pro couldn't be prouder of his celebrity partner.

In particular, Vito, 32, has shared his pride in the Miranda star's ability to juggle dance rehearsals and live performances with her role as a single mother.

© Guy Levy Sarah paid tribute to Sarah last Saturday

Showing his appreciation of his partner in the Clauditorium last Saturday night, the professional dancer told Sarah: "With you, it's been such a special journey so far because you know everyone sees Sarah and she's always playing around, bringing energy and love and a smile to everyone but she's also very fragile, if I can say, and she looks very confident but there are lots of sides of her that I would really like to bring out."

Vito continued: "I've had the pleasure to meet you and you give me the trust to open the door and let me come to your heart and it's okay sometimes to be a bit fragile. You deal with so many things, you are a single mum, and you are a woman and you're independent and you work so hard.

© Instagram Vito says he likes to "take care" of Sarah

"Don't worry you can let it go and for me, it was such a pleasure to take care of you and I would like everyone to understand you are one of the strongest women I've ever met in my life and it would be a pleasure for me to dance with you in the final on that dance floor," the ballroom dancer concluded.

Sarah's role as a mother

The Job Lot star has opted to keep her young daughter out of the public eye. The actress did however open up to HELLO! about how she has balanced it all during her time on the BBC ballroom show in a red carpet interview at The Pride of Britain Awards in October.

© Getty Vito Coppola and Sarah Hadland caught up with HELLO! at the Pride of Britain Awards

"It's quite a juggle but you manage to do it like all working mums," the mother of one revealed. "I think you just have to put your 'mum hat' on and your 'work hat' on and I feel so lucky to be doing this show."

Earlier in the series, the Horrible Histories actress paid tribute to her daughter with a "special" foxtrot to Billie Eilish's 'Birds of a Feather'.

© Guy Levy Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola dedicated their foxtrot to her daughter

"[This dance] it's about my family and me and my little one," Sarah said. "This song is special to us because we sing it together. It would be really lovely to show how I feel in the dance."