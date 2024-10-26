Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Strictly's Sam Quek's super cute children are literal pumpkins for Halloween
sam quek with her kids and husband© Instagram

Strictly star Sam Quek's children are the cutest pumpkins in at-home Halloween photo

The Strictly Come Dancing star's children Molly and Isaac are so sweet

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Strictly Come Dancing contestant Sam Quek quickstepped up a storm in the ballroom with her partner Nikita Kuzmin last Saturday but behind the scenes, the former field hockey player's focus is on her two adorable children - Molly, three, and Isaac, two, whom the family calls Zac.

As fans look forward to Halloween week in the Strictly ballroom, those on the hunt for children's costume inspiration should look no further than the former athlete's Instagram. 

Sam's children in pumpkin costumes© Instagram
Sam's children got in the Halloween mood

Last October, Sam, 36, shared a photo of Molly and Zac in the cutest pumpkin costumes. While Molly wore an orange organza dress and witch's hat headpiece, Zac was so sweet in a pumpkin suit with a matching hat. 

Molly and Zac in pumpkin costumes© Instagram
Molly and Zac were the cutest pumpkins!

The lookalike siblings posed in the family home in Sam's native Liverpool. The Question of Sport star frequently shares the most adorable photos of her children. 

Sam quek on slide in waterpark with daughter© Instagram
Sam jetted off with the kids this summer

The family celebrated Molly's third birthday and Zac's second birthday in March with the mum of two marking both occasions with carousels of at-home snaps. 

Sam's son with scooter on birthday© Instagram
Sam's son turned two earlier this year

Her son looked particularly sweet as he opened a scooter on his big day, while Molly has also been spotted with her mum on sun-soaked family holidays.

Meet Sam Quek's family

Sam welcomed her children in 2022 and 2023 with her husband of six years, Tom Mairs. The pair go way back as they attended the same school though their romance didn't start until later when they crossed paths in a Liverpool bar as they were in different years.

Sam married her property entrepreneur beau in 2018, tying the knot at Chester Racecourse. Tom has supported his wife throughout her sporting career, including cheering her on at the Rio Olympics in 2016. 

Sam quek selfie with husband Tom Mairs© Instagram
Sam married Tom Mairs in 2018

In a recent interview, the Team GB star told HELLO! and other outlets that her husband was "dead excited" to learn that she was taking part in Strictly, though he admitted he first thought her news was a third pregnancy. 

brother and sister smiling with sparkly cups © Instagram
Molly and Isaac cheer on their mum from home

The mother of two has been candid about her struggles with balancing her career with raising her tots.

young boy sitting on yellow digger toy © Instagram
Sam has spoken about mum guilt

"I get a lot of mum guilt," Sam told Heat magazine. "They’re only young for so long, and I can’t remember the first two months of Zac's life because I went back to work eight weeks after giving birth to him. 

sam quek smiling with daughter© Instagram
Sam wants to be "on top form" for her kids

"I look at their photos and think, 'I can't believe I missed that'. It still exists. I'll say, 'OK, I'm going for a drink with some colleagues this afternoon. But I won't have too many, because I want to be on top form for the kids'."

