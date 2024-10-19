Sarah Hadland's quiet life in London with private daughter and cat Percy

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppolo are swiftly becoming favourites on Strictly Come Dancing this year.

Not only are the Miranda comedy actress and the professional dancer adored for the fabulous dances they've performed on the BBC Ballroom and Latin coemption so far, but viers have fallen for them for their sense of fun and humour.

Most recently, Vito shared an adorable photo on social media – where they receive swathes of supportive messages from Strictly fans – of him meeting Sarah's beloved cat, Percy, who's become something of a celebrity among their supporters.

© Guy Levy Sarah Hadland with Vito on Strictly

Vito wrote: "Finally I met Percy and I love him," alongside a string of cute pictures with Sarah's beloved ginger feline.

He added: "It took about half an hour to meet each other, but at the end we had our bond. I just love pets and all the animals on this planet.

"I think that they are better than us and they can definitely feel when people love them." We concur, Vito.

Sarah is often sharing photos of her lovely pet on Instagram but she's less public when it comes to her daughter.

© Instagram Vito Coppola with Sarah's cat, Percy

Sarah Hadland's quiet life with daughter

The actress prefers to keep the identity of her little one private and has never revealed her face or name. However, during last week's episode of Strictly, Sarah did open up about her heartwarming bond with her daughter when she dedicated her dance to her.

Speaking with her professional partner in their VT before they took to the floor, Sarah was overcome with emotion as she said that the song they performed their Foxtrot to, Billie Eilish's Birds of a Feather, was a special song they shared.

© Guy Levy Sarah dedicated her Foxtrot to her daughter

Sarah showed the camera a gorgeous bird collage that they had made together. "[This dance] it's about my family and me and my little one," she said.

"This song is special to us because we sing it together. It would be really lovely to show how I feel in the dance."

Sarah Hadland's cosy home in London

Sarah might keep her family out of the spotlight, but she has shared a few photos from inside her Blackheath home on her Instagram – and it's so stylish!

We particularly love this photo of Sarah dressed up for her birthday party and posing in her kitchen. The kitchen area is covered in chic white tiles with a trendy wooden table-bench area in the centre of the room.

© Instagram Sarah in her kitchen at home in London

The surfaces and cupboards are a dark wooden shade and the floor is covered in pristine white tiles.

Sarah also posted a photo from another part of her house which showed off a gorgeous silver mirror in the hallway and beautiful monochrome, paisley tiles on the floor.

© Instagram Sarah Hadland's home is so stylish

Speaking about living in Blackheath in 2019, she told The Times: "We have a farmers' market and an annual street party. I love the village feel.

"I found my house while traipsing behind my dad, telling him, 'Don't be ridiculous, I'll never be able to afford Blackheath.' We promptly came across this house. I am attracted to quirky buildings. The house was originally a stable — I have photos of it in the 1980s, with barn doors."