Sarah Hadland supported by very special guest in Strictly moment everyone missed

Actress Sarah Hadland danced up a storm on Saturday evening during Musicals Week on Strictly Come Dancing.

The star and her professional partner, Vito Coppola, had the judges and viewers cast under a spell with their sensational Charleston which they performed to Wicked's hit song, 'Popular'.

© Guy Levy Sarah and Vito performed an energetic Charleston

Their routine nabbed them an impressive 38 points, placing them behind JB Gill & Lauren Oakley and on a par with Tasha Ghouri and Aljaz Skorjanec.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola let off steam in the Strictly training room

While Sarah had the support of her fellow competitors, she was also cheered on by her co-star and close friend, Miranda Hart. The pair are best known for starring in the BBC One BAFTA-nominated comedy series, Miranda, in which Sarah portrays shop manager, Stevie Sutton.

© BBC Miranda and Patricia proudly clapped in the audience

During Saturday's show, Miranda was spotted in the audience clapping enthusiastically with a broad grin stretched across her face. She was joined by actress Patricia Hodge who plays Miranda's mum in the sitcom.

The pair's surprise appearance prompted an outpouring of sweet messages on social media, with one exclaiming: "MIRANDA HART IN THE AUDIENCE IM SCREAMING," while a second noted: "I love that Miranda Hart and Patricia Hodge are there supporting Sarah and Vito," and a third chimed in: "Miranda Hart and Patricia Hodge in the house! Such fun!"

© Getty Images Miranda used to star in her eponymous series alongside Sarah Hadland

Miranda and Sarah share an incredibly close bond and have long been supporting one another from the sidelines.

Reflecting on a previous cast reunion, Miranda said: "I can tell you that my tiny elf of a friend in 'Stevie' was of course there by my side, as Sarah Hadland often is in real life and Stevie always is for Miranda.

© Getty Images Patricia Hodge, Miranda Hart and Sarah Hadland attend the National Television Awards 2012

"Oh it's sheer delight to be with them again. Us four girls - Sarah, Patricia Hodge, Sally Phillips, and myself are dear friends, and there is always much silliness."

Sarah, meanwhile, added: "Miranda and I have many weird little sayings that make us laugh but probably mean we are insane. It is so lovely working with people you get on with and know so well - we're all very supportive of each other and I feel so lucky to be part of this gang."

© Shutterstock Sarah Hadland played Stevie Sutton in Miranda

Earlier this year, Miranda announced that she had tied the knot, saying: "I'm married, I got married at 51 and it's just so lovely! It wasn’t until I was 49 that I met my person."

Ever the supportive friend, Sarah was among the first to congratulate Miranda, telling Closer magazine: "I'm absolutely over the moon for her. When you have a dear friend and they find the love of their life… I'm just so happy."