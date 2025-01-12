Exclusive: Mollie King talks welcoming baby number two with fiancé Stuart Broad

Mollie King and her fiancé, cricketer Stuart Broad, are marking the start of the New Year with an exciting new chapter for their family.

The couple, who are already parents to two-year-old daughter Annabella, recently announced the arrival of their second baby - a baby girl called Liliana.

© Shutterstock Mollie King and Stuart Broad have welcomed their second child

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, 37-year-old Mollie opened up about the joys and challenges of expanding their family, revealing how she and Stuart have been preparing for life as parents of two whilst adjusting to life in the countryside.

The Saturdays singer admitted that while welcoming another baby is a dream come true, juggling a toddler and a newborn feels both exhilarating and a little overwhelming.

"For the first time we've gone for a double buggy, which feels crazy," she says. "So, sort of learning how to manoeuvre that and set all of that up… it's been very fun. It gets us really excited."

She adds: "I feel like it's so exciting but also a little bit daunting at the minute - the idea of trying to navigate looking after two!" As new parents, one of Mollie and Stuart's top priorities has been helping Annabella adjust to the idea of becoming a big sister.

"This has been at the front of my mind literally ever since we found out we were pregnant," Mollie says.

© Instagram The couple with their daughter Annabella

The couple, who got engaged on New Year's Day in 2021, introduced books to help their two-year-old understand the changes in their family.

"I know she's going to be an amazing big sister and be so kind and caring," she notes.

For Mollie, having two children already feels like a dream come true. Reflecting on the journey of building their family, she shared: "I am one of three, and I always wanted a family similar to my own. So, I'm feeling like the luckiest person ever to be able to have two and give Annabella a sibling."

As for whether there might be more little ones in the future, Mollie and Stuart are leaving that decision open. "If this is where our journey ends, we would be absolutely over the moon," she muses. "But we'll be taking that day by day, I think."

Not only has Mollie expanded her brood, but the young family finally moved into their dream home in the countryside last year. "It's something that I absolutely love and something that I'm really, really drawn to," she says of interior designing their home.

"So it's been amazing to find our family home and be able to come in and make it feel like ours."

On adjusting to countryside life, Mollie says: "For me I grew up very near London and I've always been a sort of city girl. And I love the countryside, I love going for walks, the views, how peaceful and quiet it is, I love the wildlife.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Inside the career and life of Mollie King

"But I am somebody that finds peace in the chaos of the city and I get that real buzz from just being in a city like London - I can't see it as something that I would be doing in the near future."

For Mollie, becoming a mother has been a life-changing experience that she cherishes. "I've always, always wanted to be a mum," she shares, describing the moment she found out she was pregnant for the first time as "a miracle, a real kind of magic".

She adds: "Being their mummy is just unbelievable. Everything is about them, and it's totally changed my perspective on everything."

© Instagram / @mollieking Mollie has been embracing her change in style since becoming a mum

Outside of parenting, Mollie has been busy supporting small businesses as part of the American Express Shop Small campaign. Inspired by her partner Stuart's experience as a small business owner, Mollie is passionate about championing local entrepreneurs.

"I've seen firsthand all the hard work that running a small business requires, as well as the rewards it brings," she explains. "I was so happy to be invited to be part of American Express' Shop Small campaign this year and to help support small businesses through the work that they do."

© Getty The mum-of-two loves motherhood

Speaking about her style evolution from neon colours during her time with The Saturdays to being a laid-back mum, Mollie has stressed the importance of dressing for confidence and comfort these days.

"Everybody's so individual, and just because you're a mum, it doesn't put you in a category of needing to dress a certain way," she says. "Whether you're a youngster or in your 80s or 90s, you have to dress for what makes you feel good.

"Don't get me wrong, when I'm at home with Annabella or certainly in those first few days after the baby arrived, my own style is so far down on the list of priorities."

© Getty Mollie recently launched the American Express' Small Business Saturday Sessions

Still, when Mollie is back at work or out and about, she loves wearing outfits that reflect her personality. "It's about how it makes you feel you're presenting yourself when you put those clothes on," she adds.

"But in terms of just my style in general, when I'm back to work, when I'm out and about then I always just go with what makes me feel good."

To read the full exclusive interview, pick up the latest issue of HELLO!. You can subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.