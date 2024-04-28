Natalie and Zafar Rushdie welcome second baby - see sweet photo

Jazz singer Natalie Rushdie and her husband Zafar have welcomed their second child – a little sister for three-year-old Rose.

Sharing the happy news with HELLO!, the couple said: "We are overjoyed with the arrival of our daughter who has completed our family and has brought so much happiness and love to us. Rose has taken to her role as big sister beautifully and wakes up every day excited to spend as much time with her as possible."

© Natalie and Zafar Rushdie The couple shared a heart-melting new picture

The couple shared an adorable photo of their little girl's feet to social media, which was captioned: "Welcome to the World. 10 little fingers and 10 little toes bringing our little family so much happiness, love and joy."

© Natalie and Zafar Rushdie Natalie and Zafar's new arrival

Their baby daughter is a second grandchild for Zafar's famous father Sir Salman Rushdie, the esteemed novelist and Booker Prize winner, who is based in New York.

Announcing pregnancy news

The birth comes after Natalie, 37, and Zafar, 44, exclusively announced to HELLO! that they were expecting their second child last November.

© Lezli & Rose Natalie announced her second pregnancy last November

"It's nice to have a positive lovely thing to look forward to," Natalie, whose glittering career has seen her perform at venues from Wembley Stadium to the Royal Albert Hall, told us at the time.

Joy after a difficult time

The couple, who have been married since 2016, also revealed how the new arrival is bringing some much-needed joy to their family after a tough time.

In August 2022, Zafar's father Sir Salman was left severely injured by an attack in New York, an ordeal he has written about in his new book Knife, which was released earlier this month.

"It feels like a new chapter for us," said Zafar, 44, the founder of PR and events company The Green Room.

Added Natalie of the moment Salman found out he was going to become a grandfather again: "[Salman] was so shocked when we told him. He said: 'This is wonderful news.'"

Natalie and Zafar are already parents to three-year-old Rose

Rose's joy at having a sister

Speaking about Rose's excitement at becoming a big sister, Natalie told us: "She watches Frozen a lot so her understanding of what it's like to have a sister comes from Princess Elsa and Princess Anna.

© Natalie and Zafar Rushdie The couple are proud parents to two daughters

I've always dreamt of having two girls. That sisterly bond is unbreakable and so important."