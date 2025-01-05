Mollie King and fiancé Stuart Broad welcome second baby and reveal unique name

Congratulations are in order! Mollie King and her fiancé, cricket star Stuart Broad, have announced the arrival of their second child, a daughter named Liliana.

The happy news was shared with fans on Sunday via Mollie's Instagram, where she posted an adorable photo showing the newborn's little hand alongside hers, her husband's and daughter's.

© Matthew McNulty Stuart Broad and Mollie King have welcomed their second baby

In the caption, the proud mother wrote: "Welcome to the world beautiful baby Liliana. We are bursting with happiness! You are the most perfect Christmas gift our little family could have ever wished for "

Mollie, 37, and Stuart, 38, are already proud parents to a daughter called Arabella, who turned two in November.

Celebrity friends and fans alike rushed to share their congratulations, with Giovanna Fletcher writing: "So happy for you all!! Xxx." Piers Morgan added: "Many congrats!"

The couple has been together since 2019 and became engaged in January 2021. Stuart proposed to the Saturdays singer on New Year's Day as they enjoyed a romantic countryside walk.

© Instagram The couple with their daughter Annabella

Mollie had shared the news with a stunning photo of the pair sharing a kiss with her stunning engagement ring in full view.

"A thousand times yes! I still can't believe it, the most magical start to the new year! I can't wait to spend all my years with you @stuartbroad," she wrote at the time.

In a new interview with HELLO!, which will be released in the New Year, Mollie touched upon adding to their growing brood.

© Instagram The Saturdays singer and the cricket player got engaged on New Year's Day in 2021

"If this is where our journey ends, we would be absolutely over the moon," she mused. "But we'll be taking that day by day, I think."

On how little Arabella is taking to becoming a big sister, she added: "I know she's going to be an amazing big sister and be so kind and caring."