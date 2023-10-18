Mollie King's sheer vintage Chanel outfit is ideal for your next big event

At the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in London, Mollie King stole the spotlight in a stunning sheer black gown that showcased her flawless style.

The former Saturdays singer exuded red carpet glamour as she confidently flaunted her physique in the figure-hugging dress. The gown featured a daring design, with a black bralette underneath a sheer upper bodice. Mollie's fashion choice blended edge and sophistication, with the skirt elegantly flowing to the floor as she posed assuredly for the swarms of photographers.

© Gareth Cattermole Mollie King wore the daring look to the Glamour Women of The Year Awards

What truly elevated Mollie's ensemble were the carefully chosen accessories which hailed from re-commerce platform Luxury Promise. She adorned herself with lashings of chunky jewellery, including a statement gold chain Chanel necklace and matching vintage earrings, adding a touch of old-school 1980s glamour to her look. To complete her outfit, she carried a matching black leather vintage Chanel bag, complete with gold chain detailing, which tied the look together.

© Instagram Her stylist shared a close up of the necklace on Instagram

Behind Mollie's latest appearance is her talented stylist, Rebecca Bowyer, who has guided her through to her new-found 'Quiet Luxury’ style. Mollie’s recent fashion choices, including the mesmerising bespoke Suzanne Neville gown she wore to The Pride of Britain Awards, was courtesy of Rebecca.

© Instagram Mollie donned a vintage Chanel bag for the occasion

"Becky had a vision of a deconstructed tuxedo transformed into a gown, which I loved as I really love tailoring," Mollie told Hello! Fashion of the look, "By taking key ‘tux elements’ such as the silk lapel, the pockets and the fabric covered buttons, we came up with an incredible statement dress that I was so excited to wear. In terms of colour it just had to be red… who doesn’t love a red dress?"

In her days as a member of The Saturdays, Mollie spent her twenties exploring the hottest fashion trends of the 2010s, whether it was for music videos, performances, or red carpet events. However, as her career has evolved, so has her style. Mollie has embraced a more refined and sophisticated wardrobe.