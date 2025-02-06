Meet Paradise star James Marsden's famous model son Jack

James Marsden is a proud father of three. The actor – who currently stars in the Hulu hit Paradise – welcomed a son, Jack, 24, and daughter, Mary, 19, with his ex-wife, Lisa Linde. He is also a devoted dad to William, now 10, whom he shares with his former partner, Rose Costa.

WATCH: Paradise – trailer

While James' younger children tend to keep a low profile these days, his eldest, Jack, has emerged as a rising star after making his Dolce & Gabbana debut at the age of 16. On hand to support his son, James, 51, was spotted sitting in the front row as Jack walked the runway in 2018. Sharing a photo of the teen, he noted that he "could not be more proud" of Jack.

Echoing this sentiment in an interview with Men's Health, James raved: "Is it weird to say my son is the person I wish I was more like?"

"He's 16 and figuring out his world and who he is and what his strengths are and what his passions are and what he wants to do," James continued. "This is something that we're just sort of testing out. ... It would have been crazy for me at 16, but nowadays, this is when people start. It's nuts. But we're supporting him."

In the years that have followed, Jack has expanded his horizons, and according to his Instagram bio, works as a producer and musician while running his own at-home recording studio. Appearing on-screen, fans also watched as Jack joined his dad in a 2021 episode of Celebrity IOU Joyride.

Jack isn't someone who frequently posts on social media, but he has made several red carpet appearances alongside his famous father. Most recently, the 24-year-old joined his dad at The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards in 2024. Prior to that, he reunited with James for the LA premiere of Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (2022).

On the occasions that he does use social media, Jack has shed some light on his sweet bond with James. To mark the A-lister's birthday in 2023, the former model shared a photo of himself and his sister, Mary, cuddled up with their father.

© Getty Jack Marsden and James Marsden at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards

"Happy birthday dad!! I am so thankful to have you in my life as my dad, but also as a friend and a role model," he began."I'm so proud of you and just always want to see you happy. I love you so much, and I'll still love you even if you continue to talk to animals in movies. Love you!"

For James, becoming a father has been a wonderful journey, and in a recent interview with Forbes, he was asked what brings him the most passion and purpose. "Oh man! Well, my children do and they always have.

© Getty James with his three children in 2022

"Time does. I think when you're younger, you don't value time as much. I love working, but I've been sort of slowly reevaluating how much time I do want to be working and how much time I want to be living," he noted.

"One of the things that's in the job description with being an actor is the feeling that you're never going to work again. That's been with me for a really, really long time. What that's caused is a great fortune in a business that's been very good to me, but a lot of time away - a lot of time traveling, a lot of time working. I feel like, nowadays, I want to really make sure that I insert value in my time, more than just on the work level."