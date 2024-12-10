Nicole Kidman's teen daughter keeps her grounded with underwhelming reaction to Golden Globes nomination

Nicole Kidman may be an Academy-winning, ultra-busy actress, but to her daughters, she really is just mom.

The Big Little Lies alum shares two daughters with her husband Keith Urban, who she married in 2006, Sunday, 16, and Faith, 13.

And as the Golden Globe nominations rolled out yesterday, during which the Babygirl actress became the second most nominated actress in its history, second only to Meryl Streep, she proved just how unfazed her daughters can be when it comes to her illustrious career.

WATCH: Nicole Kidman's parenting rule her children aren't impressed by

Nicole, speaking with Variety about her nomination for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama, for her role as Romy in Babygirl, revealed exactly where she was when she found out, and her daughter Sunday's reaction.

She said she was "with my daughter Sunday Rose, who was getting ready to go to school. My other daughter was sick — so that's working and motherhood," before joking: "Sunday, who is 16, was like, 'Congratulations, I gotta go to school, I'm running late.'"

Though Nicole's daughters, who grew up in Nashville, Tennessee, where their dad has lived for nearly 30 years, were largely kept away from the spotlight growing up, they have each recently stepped out with their mom and family for several different events.

© Stewart Cook Nicole with her Babygirl director Halina Reijn and co-star Harris Dickinson

Sunday also recently made her runway debut, walking for the Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on October 1. Prior to that, she had also attended a couple of events and fashion shows with her mom, and Nicole, in conversation with Victoria Beckham for Vogue Australia back in August, gave insight into her decision to have her daughter step out in the spotlight with her.

Revealing that the one condition was her turning 16, she shared: "She's wanted to go for a long time. That was her foray into it, and that was it," referring to one of the fashion shows they attended together, Balenciaga's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 in June.

© Getty The actress and her husband have been married since 2006

However, though she recently also had her daughter join her for an Omega party at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Nicole added: "I'm like no, no more," explaining: "It's a push-pull. I don't want to hold her back because I don't want to be coddling her."

© Instagram/Derek Blasberg With her daughter Sunday at the Balenciaga show

Her dad Keith also weighed in, during an appearance on the Today Show in October. As the Today anchors remarked how grown up Sunday is, Keith noted that it doesn't quite feel like his little girl is growing up before his very eyes. He shared: "I mean it doesn't feel like that for me, it feels like she's 16, it feels like it has been 16 years, beautifully."

© Getty She also recently stepped out with her daughter Faith for The Hollywood Reporter Women in Entertainment 2024 event

The doting dad further explained: "Because I think like, we're home most of the time, I haven't missed anything, and I feel really grateful for that." Still, when the camera showed a throwback photo of Sunday as a baby next to her runway debut, he did exclaim: "Wow, there's a difference."

Also asked whether she has her famous mom's same "passion for fashion," he said: "Yeah she loves fashion, they both do," and asked about her accent going viral after people noted it sounds like a mix of southern and Australian, he also shared: "I don't hear any of the Aussie in there, but I think it's probably that thing where Australian people would hear her American accents and Americans would hear her Australian."