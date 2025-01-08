Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Adam Sandler's stunning teen daughter returns to the spotlight with new movie appearance
Subscribe
Adam Sandler's stunning teen daughter returns to the spotlight with new movie appearance
Adam Sandler's daughter, Sunny, looked lovely alongside her famous parents © Getty Images

Adam Sandler's teen daughter returns to the spotlight with new movie appearance

The Happy Gilmore actor shares daughters Sadie and Sunny with wife Jackie Sandler

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Adam Sandler's daughter is following in his footsteps.

The Happy Gilmore actor's youngest daughter Sunny has been carving her own position in the spotlight, and is now further establishing it with a cameo in one of her dad's upcoming movies.

The comedian shares two daughters with his wife Jackie Sandler, who he married in 2003, Sunny, who is 16, and Sadie, 18.

THROWBACK: Kids steal show at Adam Sandler's Walk of Fame ceremony

On Tuesday, January 7, a trailer for Amy Schumer's forthcoming comedy, Kinda Pregnant, dropped, and it features cameos from Sunny and her mom.

The movie, which was produced by Adam's Happy Madison production company, follows Amy's character Lainey, who, being jealous of her best friend's pregnancy, begins to wear a false pregnant belly — and accidentally gets to meet the man of her dreams, per IMDb.

Directed by Tyler Spindel, also known for Jack and Jill, and The Out-Laws, it also stars Jillian Bell, Will Forte, Alex Moffat, Brianne Howey, Damon Wayans Jr. and Molly Sims. Jackie appears as a yoga teacher, while Sunny appears as a character named Daisy.

adam sandler wife jackie and daughters sadie and sunny© Getty Images
Sadie appears on the far right, and Sunny is next to her

Sunny has appeared in a slew of her dad's films, including Grown-Ups, Murder Mystery, and The Wrong Missy, though she is best known for her role in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, which was released on Netflix in 2023.

MORE: All about Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler's decades-long friendship and their daughters' 'sweet' bond

MORE: Happy Gilmore 2: everything you need to know about the much anticipated sequel

In it, she starred as Stacy Friedman, and the plot reads: "Stacy and Lydia are BFFs who've always dreamed about having epic Bat Mitzvahs. However, things start to go comically awry when a popular boy and middle school drama threatens their friendship and their rite of passage."

Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on January 5, 2025© Getty
Jackie and Adam at the recent Golden Globes

Her dad played her on-screen dad Danny Friedman opposite on-screen wife Idina Menzel, and her older sister Sadie played her on-screen sister Ronnie.

MORE: Adam Sandler displays 25lbs weight loss after his daughters raised concerns about his health

Sadie Sandler, Jackie Sandler, Adam Sandler and Sunny Sandler attend the 2024 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on July 13, 2024 in Santa Monica, California.© Getty Images
Sadie is 18 and Sunny is 16

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in October 2020, Adam joked about his daughters' film credits: "They make it look like I'm forcing them to do it," before noting: "Meanwhile, they were asking me the whole damn year, 'Can I be in your next movie, Daddy?'"

MORE: Adam Sandler's teen daughter Sunny towers over famous parents and older sister Sadie in latest photos

Sadie Sandler, Jackie Sandler, Adam Sandler and Sunny Sandler attend the premiere of Netflix's "Leo" at Regency Village Theatre on November 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images
The Sandler family in November 2023

You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah director Sammi Cohen also told Decider around the film's release that the girls "work harder than most adults I know."

She added: "Adam is one of the hardest working people I have ever met in my life. It's clear the girls take on that as well."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More