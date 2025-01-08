Adam Sandler's teen daughter returns to the spotlight with new movie appearance

Adam Sandler's daughter is following in his footsteps.

The Happy Gilmore actor's youngest daughter Sunny has been carving her own position in the spotlight, and is now further establishing it with a cameo in one of her dad's upcoming movies.

The comedian shares two daughters with his wife Jackie Sandler, who he married in 2003, Sunny, who is 16, and Sadie, 18.

On Tuesday, January 7, a trailer for Amy Schumer's forthcoming comedy, Kinda Pregnant, dropped, and it features cameos from Sunny and her mom.

The movie, which was produced by Adam's Happy Madison production company, follows Amy's character Lainey, who, being jealous of her best friend's pregnancy, begins to wear a false pregnant belly — and accidentally gets to meet the man of her dreams, per IMDb.

Directed by Tyler Spindel, also known for Jack and Jill, and The Out-Laws, it also stars Jillian Bell, Will Forte, Alex Moffat, Brianne Howey, Damon Wayans Jr. and Molly Sims. Jackie appears as a yoga teacher, while Sunny appears as a character named Daisy.

Sunny has appeared in a slew of her dad's films, including Grown-Ups, Murder Mystery, and The Wrong Missy, though she is best known for her role in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, which was released on Netflix in 2023.

In it, she starred as Stacy Friedman, and the plot reads: "Stacy and Lydia are BFFs who've always dreamed about having epic Bat Mitzvahs. However, things start to go comically awry when a popular boy and middle school drama threatens their friendship and their rite of passage."

Her dad played her on-screen dad Danny Friedman opposite on-screen wife Idina Menzel, and her older sister Sadie played her on-screen sister Ronnie.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in October 2020, Adam joked about his daughters' film credits: "They make it look like I'm forcing them to do it," before noting: "Meanwhile, they were asking me the whole damn year, 'Can I be in your next movie, Daddy?'"

You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah director Sammi Cohen also told Decider around the film's release that the girls "work harder than most adults I know."

She added: "Adam is one of the hardest working people I have ever met in my life. It's clear the girls take on that as well."