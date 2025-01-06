Kelly Ripa makes admission about her 3 grown-up children's relationship following family vacation

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos returned to Live following a week of pre-recorded episodes over the holidays.

During this time, the couple enjoyed some well-deserved time off work with their family, and they certainly made the most of it!

The couple went away with their three grown-up children, Michael, 27, Lola, 23, and Joaquin, 21, and Kelly opened up about the dynamics at the start of the episode.

She told the live audience that the trip had been incredible and that they felt so lucky, especially as sometimes with adult children, there can be "BS".

She said: "We had all three of our kids at the same time! Which as you know if you are parents of adult children, that is a very rare thing and we were so grateful. They got along and there was no... let's just say BS happening. Sometimes when adult children get together BS starts flying around. But it was a BS free zone."

© ABC Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos opened up about their vacation with their 3 grown-up children

While Kelly and Mark didn't reveal where they went, it was somewhere very sunny. Mark told viewers that he had got a tan, while Kelly joked that she was paler than before she left due to her fake tan fading.

On New Year's Eve, the Live Wire author shared several photos from their tropical location on social media, including a beach at sunset and later on, an impressive firework display at midnight. Their daughter Lola also posted a similar video.

© Instagram Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos had a great time away with their kids

Later on in the show, Kelly revealed that it had been a costume party and that she had got dressed up for it, with Mark adding that she looked "gorgeous".

The trip would have been all the more special for the family given that they are all living away from each other.

© Photo: Instagram Kelly and Mark with youngest children Lola and Joaquin

While Kelly and Mark reside in their townhouse in the Upper East Side, their oldest son Michael lives in Bushwick, Brooklyn, the neighbourhood he moved to after graduating from NYU.

Lola, meanwhile, splits her time between London and NYC while focusing on her music career. Their youngest son Joaquin is a student at the University of Michigan, and lives in Ann Arbor.

© Getty Images Kelly with oldest son Michael

Despite their privileged upbringing, Kelly and Mark's children are all incredibly down-to-earth.

During a chat with Daily Mail about raising her children, Kelly said of their upbringing: "We want to raise productive people who are thoughtful and selfless."

The star added: "I wanted to raise good, caring, generous, thoughtful people who are professional, who are polite, who don't expect the world handed to them."

© Photo: Instagram Kelly and Mark visiting their youngest son Joaquin at college

That's not to say Kelly and Mark don't want to help their children when they can. Back in 2022, they gave son Michael an exciting opportunity when he worked on Lifetime movie, Let's Get Physical, which was backed by their production company, Milojo Productions.

The aspiring actor told People at the time: "I read the script and I really, really enjoyed the character. I thought he was really funny. Also, you know, it was offered to me – and when you are starting out, when something is offered, you take it. It was kind of a no-brainer for me."