Anne Hathaway's son Jack makes rare appearance during star-studded outing

Anne Hathaway delighted fans at the Super Bowl as she made a rare public appearance with her youngest son, Jack, in tow.

The Princess Diaries star, 42, looked every inch the devoted mother as she cheered on the Philadelphia Eagles from the stands in New Orleans.

The heartwarming moment was captured on the jumbotron, showing Anne and Jack waving enthusiastically as they realized they were being broadcast to thousands of fans in the stadium.

Dressed in a green Eagles T-shirt, Anne radiated casual game-day glamour, while little Jack, five, nestled comfortably on her lap.

It was a special mother-son outing, as the pair shared smiles and excitement while supporting their team. Though Anne is a New York native, her love for Philadelphia football runs deep—her grandfather was the late Joe McCauley, a well-known radio personality in the city. That legacy has clearly been passed down, with Jack already showing signs of being an Eagles fan.

Anne shares Jack and his older brother, Jonathan, eight, with her husband, Adam Shulman. While she keeps her family life largely out of the spotlight, the rare appearance with Jack at such a major event was a touching reminder of her life away from the Hollywood glitz.

© NFL Anne Hathaway captured by the NFL during Super Bowl LIX

This isn’t the first time Anne has been spotted enjoying a sporting event with her son. Back in November, the Idea of You actress took Jack to Madison Square Garden to watch the New York Knicks play the Chicago Bulls.

That night, they had an unexpected courtside moment when Knicks player Ogugua "OG" Anunoby dramatically crashed over a barrier, tumbling into the area where Anne and Jack were sitting.

© Instagram/Anne Hathaway Anne is a mom of two

Jack’s reaction was priceless—wide-eyed and completely stunned as the commotion unfolded right next to him. Cameras caught the adorable moment, showing Anne smiling and gently rubbing her son’s arm to reassure him after the unexpected encounter.

"Anunoby’s scaring those along the sidelines," one of the game’s announcers joked, while another added, "The little kid was mesmerized. He couldn’t move."

© WWD Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman

Despite her global fame, Anne has always been fiercely protective of her children’s privacy. She has spoken candidly about her decision to keep them away from the public eye, emphasizing the importance of allowing them to shape their own identities without the pressure of fame.

Appearing on the cover of PORTER in November 2023, she explained why she’s so intentional about separating her career from her family life.

© Getty Images Anne and Adam share two kids

"It’s something I feel is not just essential for my health—I’m on a team, it’s my family, and it’s not just about me," she said. "My family has needs, and one of the needs of children is that they need to be able to define their own lives."

For Anne, keeping her kids grounded in a normal childhood is a priority. "It doesn’t even occur to me to link the two up, except through gratitude that they serve each other so beautifully. But they serve each other through me, and not through a space that’s outside of myself," she shared.