Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' daughter Carys shares rare glimpse of college life in new video
The Oscar winners' youngest daughter is currently a student at Brown University

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' daughter Carys is not falling far behind them when it comes to talent.

The No Reservations actress and the Fatal Attraction actor's youngest daughter is currently a student at Brown University, and recently gave a glimpse of her life at college, along with a peek of her piano skills.

In addition to Carys, 21, the two Oscar winners, who have been married since 2000, also share a son, Dylan Douglas, 24, who graduated from Brown in 2022.

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' daughter Carys shows off piano skills

On Monday, February 10, Carys took to Instagram and shared on her Stories a video of her practicing her piano skills in what appears to be a classroom at Brown.

She is seen in the clip with tousled wavy hair, sporting a green sweater, and she is attentively and passionately playing the piano.

In addition to what appears to be a budding, possible music career, Carys has also ventured into acting. 

Michael Douglas and Carys Douglas pose for a selfie while at Brown University, shared on Instagram© Instagram
Carys is a student at Brown

She made her screen debut in the 2024 short F*ck That Guy, which featured You star Victoria Pedretti, and in 2022, she was also a second assistant director in another short, titled August.

Meanwhile, her older brother, who has also dabbled in acting, recently launched a podcast with SiriusXM, Young America, through which he intends to both inform and motivate his generation when it comes to the political issues impacting their future.

Michael Douglas with his children Dylan and Carys © Anadolu
Her brother Dylan also went to Brown

The show, which releases new episodes on Saturdays, launched in September, in time for the election between former Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 16: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Carys Zeta Douglas attend the opening ceremony gala dinner at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Carlton Hotel on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)© Daniele Venturelli
She is her mom's mini-me

In an Instagram post at the time announcing the new venture, Dylan wrote: "It's been a wild ride the last couple of years. From the start of forever wars, the first Black president, culture wars, and now a second chance at a first female president, my generation has lived through some of the most transformative and tumultuous times in our history; and it's only gonna get crazier."

cameron douglas michael douglas carys douglas dylan douglas© Instagram
Michael also has an older son, Cameron, from a previous marriage, and he has two kids of his own

"I wanna take you through it," he then declared, and detailed: "On my show, I won't just talk you through the news of the day but underscore the larger issues spinning our country out of control."

SiriusXM, in a statement about Dylan, also said at the time: "He's now stepping in front of the microphone because he feels strongly that his generation needs to play a more active and integral role in shaping the future of the country."

