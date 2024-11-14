Anne Hathaway and son almost knocked over by 6'7 Knicks player during NBA game

Anne Hathaway and her son Jack had an unforgettable night at Wednesday's New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls game at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The actress, 42, and her son learned there is a downside to courtside seats after they narrowly avoided a collision with 6'7 Knicks player Ogugua "OG" Anunoby, 27.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Anne Hathaway shares peek inside family home

Cameras captured the moment the NBA star crashed over a barrier while chasing the ball and sent Anne's popcorn flying in the air as he stumbled into the actress and Jack.

Jack looked entranced by the commotion, but Anne kept a smile on her face as she wiped away popcorn and reassured her son by rubbing his arm.

Dissecting the incident, one of the announcers joked: "Anunoby's scaring those along the sidelines."

"The lil kid was mesmerized. He couldn't move. He's not happy about the popcorn being spilled, that's for sure," his co-host jokingly added of Jack. "There's always more popcorn, young man."

Social media went wild over in the interaction, with one person commenting on the video: "OG knew he couldn't hurt the princess of genovia," referring to Anne's role in The Princess Diaries.

A second said: "I would've almost crashed too if I saw Anne Hathaway." A third added: "She didn’t even flinch that's crazy."

© Getty Images Anne is very private about her family

Anne shares Jack, five, and her eldest son Jonathan, eight, with her husband Adam Shulman.

The couple are fiercely private about their children, with Anne revealing in 2023 why she prefers to keep them out of the spotlight.

"It's something I feel is not just essential for my health – I'm on a team, it's my family, and it's not just about me," she told Porter magazine in November.

© Getty Images Anne shares two sons with her husband Adam Shulman

"My family has needs, and one of the needs of children is that they need to be able to define their own lives," the Devil Wears Prada star continued.

"It doesn't even occur to me to link the two up, except through gratitude that they serve each other so beautifully. But they serve each other through me, and not through a space that's outside of myself."

Anne's journey to motherhood wasn't without difficulty and she has previously discussed her fertility struggles.

While announcing her second pregnancy, she shared a mirror selfie in which she captioned the post: "For everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love."

In March 2024, she confessed to Vanity Fair about the post: "Given the pain I felt while trying to get pregnant, it would've felt disingenuous to post something all the way happy when I know the story is much more nuanced than that for everyone."

© Getty Images Anne had a miscarriage in 2015

Anne explained that she had experienced a miscarriage in 2015, at a time when she starred in Grounded, a one-woman, off-Broadway play that saw her acting out giving birth onstage every night.

At the time, she felt "it was too much to keep it in when I was onstage pretending everything was fine," and decided to be upfront about what was going on off the stage with her friends and family. "I had to keep it real otherwise."