Jack Nicholson, 87, makes first public appearance in over a year joined by daughter Lorraine
Jack Nicholson attends the NBA All-Star Game 2018 at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

The Shining actor prefers to live a reclusive life

Francesca Shillcock
Senior Features Writer
2 minutes ago
He might be one of the most famous faces in Hollywood, but Jack Nicholson prefers to live a reclusive life, only stepping out for rare, select appearances at industry events. 

But the 87-year-old actor decided that the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary bash in New York City was special enough to attend - making the glittering evening his first high-profile outing in over a year. 

Jack, who is regarded as one of the most prolific actors of the 20th century, was joined by his daughter, Lorraine, 34, at the event. 

Jack Nicholson and his daughter clapping while sitting in audience at SNL 50 event © NBC/SaturdayNightLive
Jack Nicholson and his daughter at the SNL 50th anniversary event in NYC

The three-time Oscar winner even had a starring role during the live sketch show and tribute concert as he introduced Adam Sandler to the stage. 

Sitting among other celebrities at the event, Jack was seen wearing a black suit with a New York Yankees beret and dark sunglasses as he announced from his seat: "Ladies and gentlemen, Adam Sandler."

Jack's daughter, Lorraine, looked glamorous in a brown sleeveless, high-neck fitted dress. Her brown and blonde locks were effortlessly styled and she polished off her look with simple gold hooped earrings. 

Happy Gilmore actor Adam was honored to have Jack attend the celebratory evening and reference how special it was. "Yeah, let's hear it for Jack, baby!" the comedy star said, before adding: "Jack made it out tonight, love you brother."

Jack Nicholson introducing Adam Sandler at SNL50
Jack Nicholson's private life away from the Hollywood spotlight 

Though Jack made the trip to the East Coast, he predominantly resides at his sprawling home on Mulholland Blvd in Beverly Hills. 

Jack mostly spends time at home but is often surrounded by family. The Shining actor is a father to six children from five different women. 

CULVER CITY, CA - JUNE 07: Actor Jack Nicholson attends the 40th AFI Life Achievement Award honoring Shirley MacLaine held at Sony Pictures Studios on June 7, 2012 in Culver City, California. The AFI Life Achievement Award tribute to Shirley MacLaine will premiere on TV Land on Saturday, June 24 at 9PM ET/PST. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)© Kevin Winter
Jack Nicholson is now retired and prefers to keep a low profile at his home

He has a particularly close bond with his daughter, Lorraine, and Ray, 32, both of whom he welcomed with his ex-partner Rebecca Broussard. 

Lorraine and Ray have both ventured into Hollywood and though their famous dad hasn't been seen in public since May 2023 when he attended a basketball game, he has appeared in their photos on social media. 

Fans got a glimpse of Jack's jam-packed awards shelf in a photo of him and Lorraine sharing a hug in his study.

jack nicholson and ray nicholson nba game© Getty Images
Jack Nicholson his son and Ray Nicholson attend the the Western Conference Semifinal Playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on May 12, 2023

Behind the father-daughter duo, a bookcase was filled with books as well as plenty of his statues like his Oscars and his Golden Globes. 

Naturally, the post sparked some interest among Jack's loyal fans who relish receiving an update on how the veteran film star is doing. 

Lorraine Nicholson hugs her father Jack Nicholson in a photo from inside his home, shared on Instagram© Instagram
Lorraine Nicholson and her dad, Jack, at his home in Beverly Hills

Lorraine wrote in the caption: "The giving season." One fan said in response: "So that's how Jack looks like now," and another wrote: "Hey, there is our legendary Jack, Happy New Year and hope you all had a Merry Christmas." 

Filmmaker Nancy Meyers added: "Your dad looks great."

