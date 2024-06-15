Famous dads and their lookalike sons – Michael Douglas, Rob Lowe, Jack Nicholson, more

Being the son of a famous actor means you're likely to inherit more than just a recognizable surname.

In many cases, celebrity offspring have been blessed with their Hollywood dad's movie star good looks too.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Celebrity dads get their dues on Father's Day

From Michael Douglas and his son Cameron to Clint Eastwood and his son Scott, here are some celebrity dads and their lookalike sons…

© Getty Images Jude Law & Rafferty Law Jude Law's son Rafferty Law, 27, is the spitting image of his father, and like many on this list, he has followed in his footsteps and become an actor, most recently starring in Masters of Air. Speaking about growing up with famous parents – his mom is Sadie Frost – Rafferty admitted there were some challenges. "I think there have been advantages and disadvantages to it," he told People. Rafferty has also not relied on his name to land him roles. "I've always focused on pursuing the things I love and proving to people that I'm hardworking," he added.

© Getty Images Michael Douglas & Cameron Douglas Cameron Douglas is the son of Michael and his ex-wife Diandra Luker. The 45-year-old battled with substance abuse which began when he was just 13. He spent nearly eight years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and coke and was released in 2016. Cameron left prison sober and has turned his life around, hoping to help other addicts "seek help — and maybe save a life". "I'm very proud of him, not only for the book but for the way he conducts his life," Michael said of his son's 2019 memoir, Long Way Home, and his journey to recovery. "He's talking the talk and walking the walk."

© Getty Images Clint Eastwood & Scott Eastwood Scott Eastwood's likeness to his father is unmatched, and he is the most famous of Clint's eight children. When he began his acting career, he used his mother, Jacelyn Reeves' surname instead of Eastwood. He went on to star in several of his father's movies, including Flags of our Fathers, Gran Torino, Invictus, and Trouble with the Curve. However, he insists: "I've auditioned for pretty much every one of my father's movies," and he was even rejected for some.

© Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock Tom Hanks & Colin Hanks Actor Colin Hanks was Tom's first child. He was born in 1977 to Tom and his ex-wife Samantha Lewes. "When I was starting off, I was sort of lovingly naive, thinking that [being Tom Hanks' son] wasn't as big a deal as it is that I would get the benefit of the doubt that I was my own person. And that doesn't happen," he said. Colin has made a name for himself and has starred in the 90s series Roswell, Orange County, and The House Bunny. He was nominated for an Emmy for his role in the TV series Fargo. He is also a director and voiceover actor.

© Getty Images Jack Nicholson & Ray Nicholson Ray is the youngest son of Jack's six children and not only does he share a love of acting with his father – but an obsession with the Los Angeles Lakers too. The duo is often pictured sitting courtside and their resemblance is hard to miss. Ray starred in the season finale of Mayan M.C. in 2018 and returned to the screen in 2022 starring opposite Diane Kruger in Out of the Blue and Zoey Deutch in Something From Tiffany's.

© Getty Images Rob Lowe & Matthew and John Owen Rob Lowe shares his two sons Matthew, 30, and John Owen, 28, with his wife Sheryl Berkoff, and not only do they both look like their dad, but their youngest even plays Rob's son in the Netflix series Unstable. While Rob is a well-known actor, he is proud to be a family man first. "I'm happy I lived the life that I lived because I have no regrets, but I was super ready to coach Little League, carve pumpkins on Halloween, read books, and serve hot lunch on Wednesdays," he told People in 2022. "I really, really loved every minute of it," he added.

© Getty Images Dennis Quaid & Jack Quaid Dennis Quaid shares his lookalike son with actress Meg Ryan. Jack, 32, was born in 1992, one year after his parents wed – although they split in 2000. Jack expressed an interest in acting at "a very, very, very young age," according to his dad. "He had a video camera in his hand when he was like four years old, making little videos and stuff," Dennis said on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "It was just a very natural thing that he did, it wasn't something we pushed him towards. Ever since he was a kid, it was kinda obvious that he was gonna do that," he added. Jack has a long list of acting credits to his name, including Oppenheimer, Plus One, 2022's Scream, Logan Lucky, and The Hunger Games.