Jack Nicholson, 87, steps out for ultra-rare appearance with lookalike kids Ray and Lorraine

Jack Nicholson currently leads his life away from the spotlight, having unofficially stepped away from the film industry over a decade ago.

The actor, 87, last appeared on-screen in 2013's How Do You Know opposite Paul Rudd, Reese Witherspoon and Owen Wilson, which ended up underperforming both critically and commercially.

He has refrained from making public appearances since then as well, last appearing on TV as part of Saturday Night Live's 40th anniversary special in 2015. His last A-list event appearance was in 2016, and his most recent public appearance was in May of 2023, at a Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers game with his son Ray.

Over those years, however, his children have stepped into the spotlight in his stead, most notably his son Ray, 32, and his daughter Lorraine, 34, shared with his ex-girlfriend Rebecca Broussard.

Most recently, Lorraine took to her Instagram to share a slew of photos from her holidays with her family, which included her younger brother and her dad, who made a very rare appearance.

While throwing in selfies with Ray and several of her friends, including the sister band Haim, she included a sweet snap of herself embracing her father in his home, highlighted by his extensive bookcase behind them that showed off several of his awards, including two of his three Oscars and two of his six Golden Globes.

© Instagram Lorraine shared some photos from her holidays with friends and family

"The giving season," she simply captioned it, with some of her fans responding with comments like: "So that's how Jack looks like now," and: "Hey, there is our legendary Jack, Happy New Year and hope you all had a Merry Christmas," plus even Nancy Meyers added: "Your dad looks great."

Jack is a father to six children with five different women, although he has been very private about his paternity with some of them. He welcomed his daughter Jennifer with Sandra Knight, his only marriage.

© Instagram She included a very rare and very sweet photograph with her dad Jack

With actress Susan Anspach, he became a father to son Caleb Goddard, who was later adopted by Susan's husband Mark Goddard. While Jack didn't recognize Caleb as his son at first, he later acknowledged his paternity in private, and has since spoken fondly of his oldest son.

He had a relationship with Danish model Winnie Hollman while he was still dating actress Anjelica Huston (which lasted for 17 years) and they welcomed a daughter named Honey in 1982. The One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest star has never publicly acknowledged her as his daughter, and her mother privately raised her back in Denmark.

© Instagram The snaps also highlighted her brother's fun personality

In February 2023, actress Tessa Gourin wrote an essay in Newsweek declaring herself Jack's "illegitimate daughter" from a relationship with waitress Jeannine Gourin, although stated that she didn't have a relationship with her biological father. The actor has not commented on his paternity.

Jack maintains a close relationship in particular with Lorraine and Ray, who have followed in his footsteps in Hollywood. She made her first appearance in 2003 in her dad's film Something's Gotta Give, but is most known for her supporting role in 2011's Soul Surfer.

© Getty Images His lookalike son is stepping into his own as an actor, just like his dad

Ray made his film debut in 2006 and made minor appearances in acclaimed films like Promising Young Woman and Licorice Pizza before earning major recognition for his turn in the psychological horror Smile 2 this year.