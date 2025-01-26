Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jack Nicholson's daughter Lorraine vividly recalls childhood with famous dad and brother Ray
Jack Nicholson (L) and Lorraine Nicholson (R) attend a game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on November 22, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images© Getty Images

Jack Nicholson's daughter Lorraine vividly recalls famous dad's highly-publicized romance's effect on life with brother Ray

The As Good As It Gets star welcomed Lorraine and Ray with actress Rebecca Broussard

Jack Nicholson's daughter, actress Lorraine Nicholson, penned a personal essay for Vanity Fair describing her father's relationship with actress Lara Flynn Boyle.

Just days after the passing of Twin Peaks creator David Lynch, Lorraine, 34, shared her story of growing up and finding a role model in Lara, now 54, who came to prominence for her in Twin Peaks as well.

"When I was nine, my best friend was 30-year-old ingénue Lara Flynn Boyle," she wrote, first describing the car crash Lara and Jack, now 87, were in when they first began dating in 1999.

"Their union was presented as something to be ashamed of, inspiring the kind of tsk-tsk condemnation that belies the thrill of imagining such a life," she continued, emphasizing the public scandal over their 33-year age gap.

Lorraine also described what her family life with Jack and her younger brother Ray, now 32, was like when she was younger. "In our house, we lived more by the motto 'Children are to be seen, not heard' than any hippie California ethos." 

"And yet, this was the marvelous world of Jack Nicholson," she added, describing driving "drive golf balls into the canyons," 9 PM dinners, and living in fear of their "reclusive neighbor" Marlon Brando as kids. "In other words, like the Banks family of Mary Poppins fame, we were primed for the arrival of magic."

American actors Rebecca Broussard & Jack Nicholson, with their children Raymond and Lorraine, attend the grand opening of Disney's California Adventure at Disneyland, Anaheim, California, February 5, 2001© Getty Images
Jack welcomed Lorraine and her younger brother Ray with actress Rebecca Broussard

Lorraine continued to depict the separation of her parents Jack and actress Rebecca Broussard, who had found a partner of her own by that point, and first interacting with Lara when she joined her to play with dolls.

Lorraine and Lara bonded over feeling insecure about their appearance, with the former pointing out that her father's girlfriend could even tell she engaged in "self harm" as a nine-year-old.

Lara Flynn Boyle & Jack Nicholson during "The Pledge" Hollywood Premiere at The Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, California, United States.© Getty Images
The actor dated Lara Flynn Boyle on and off from 1999-2004

"Though she and my father weren't married, I grabbed onto Lara like she was made of glue," she affectionately remembered, mentioning that she "acted as a bridge between [Jack] and his children," speaking of board games with the family, Lara's affectionate relationship with her and Ray, and her father's softening demeanor.

However, as Lara's career began to decline in Hollywood, her relationship with Jack came to a close as well in 2004, spurred on by Rebecca's continuing issues with alcoholism, which Lorraine revealed left her devastated as a 12-year-old.

Lara Flynn Boyle with Jack Nicholson's daughter Lorraine at a "Men In Black II" screening after-party to benefit Hayground School at Nick & Toni's in East Hampton, NY. June 30, 2002.© Getty Images
"Though she and my father weren't married, I grabbed onto Lara like she was made of glue."

She looked back on her public ups and downs, saying it offered to her a new perspective on the perception of women in the spotlight that emboldened her own ideas of herself. 

The actress revealed that she had asked Lara to speak with her for the story, their first interaction in 20 years, but she declined the offer. Since 2006, Lara has been married to Donald Ray Thomas II, a real estate investor. 

Actresses Lara Flynn Boyle (L) and Laura San Giacomo join members and supporters of SAG-AFTRA and WGA on the picket line at Fox Studios on August 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Members of SAG-AFTRA and WGA (Writers Guild of America) have both walked out in their first joint strike against the studios since 1960. The strike has shut down a majority of Hollywood productions with writers in the third month of their strike against the Hollywood studios© Getty Images
Lara has retreated from the spotlight, making her most recent public appearance in 2023

Lorraine concluded with: "In Lara, I saw characteristics that I liked — her irreverent sense of humor, her refusal to conform, her compassion for the underdog — and made them my own. Or, to quote the last words Lara ever said to me, 'I'll always have you in my heart, baby.'"

