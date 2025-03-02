Gwen Stefani reveals unexpected moment during son Apollo's 11th birthday celebrations

It was an extra special, celebratory weekend for Gwen Stefani and her family.

Over the weekend, the "Don't Speak" singer celebrated her youngest son Apollo's 11th trip around the sun.

The GXVE founder shares Apollo with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, to whom she was married from 2002 to 2016, and with whom she also shares sons Kingston, 18, and Zuma, 16. She has since married Blake Shelton.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani shares glimpse of son Apollo's 11th birthday celebrations

After Apollo's birthday celebrations, Gwen took to Instagram to share a glimpse of them, sharing a video of their trip to DisneyLand.

She started off the video by telling the camera that she pulled Apollo out of school under the guise that he had to go to the dentist, before excitedly announcing that they were instead headed to DisneyLand.

Clips followed of the birthday crew enjoying different rides, and then an extra special moment of Gwen walking around, realizing one of her songs with No Doubt, "Settle Down," was playing through the amusement park's speakers.

© Instagram Apollo celebrated his 11th birthday

"We had the most magical time at @disneyland!! Happy birthday Apollo we luv u sooooooo much!!!!!" she wrote in her caption, and fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

© Gwen Stefani The singer with her husband Blake and Apollo

"'I'm not a regular mom. I'm a cool mom' works here perfectly," one suggested, referencing the famous line from Mean Girls, as others followed suit with: "Hope you guys enjoyed your day!" and: "Happy birthday Apollo," as well as: "And hearing your song!!! What a fun day."

© Gwen Stefani She has said welcoming Apollo and meeting Blake months later were both miracles

In honor of her youngest's birthday, Gwen also shared a video montage of photos of him through the years, and wrote: "Happy birthday to my sweet angel baby Apollo!! 11 years ago GOD blessed us with a miracle…U!"

© Getty Images Gwen with her three sons

Last year, Gwen reflected on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast about what a transformative time it was in her life to not only welcome Apollo, but then join The Voice months later, and meet her husband Blake there, all of which she described as miracles.

"That was the second miracle," she said of her joining the show, explaining: "The first miracle was getting pregnant [with Apollo]. The second was The Voice. And then the third was, obviously, meeting Blake."