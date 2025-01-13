Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes welcome third baby — see her unique name!
Subscribe
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes welcome third baby — see her unique name!
patrick brittany mahomes time100 gala 2024© Getty Images

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes welcome third baby — see her unique name!

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife are already parents to Sterling and Bronze

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Congratulations are in order for Brittany and Patrick Mahomes, they are officially parents again!

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife have announced that they welcomed their third child, a daughter, on Sunday, January 12.

The couple are already parents to daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes, three, and Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, two.

View post on Instagram
 

In tune with little Sterling and Bronze's names, Brittany and Patrick have named their second daughter Golden Raye.

Brittany shared the happy news with a black and white photo on Instagram of her little feet, and her name was engraved on a wooden sign.

More to come.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More