Brittany and Patrick Mahomes welcome third baby — see her unique name!

Congratulations are in order for Brittany and Patrick Mahomes, they are officially parents again!

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife have announced that they welcomed their third child, a daughter, on Sunday, January 12.

The couple are already parents to daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes, three, and Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, two.

In tune with little Sterling and Bronze's names, Brittany and Patrick have named their second daughter Golden Raye.

Brittany shared the happy news with a black and white photo on Instagram of her little feet, and her name was engraved on a wooden sign.

