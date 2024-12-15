Kourtney Kardashian's teen son Mason dotes on little brother in new photo from birthday weekend

It was an extra special weekend for the Kardashian family, with not one but two Kardashian kids celebrating their birthdays.

Over the weekend, Kourtney Kardashian's sons, Mason and Reign Disick, both celebrated their respective 15 and 10th birthdays.

Mason and Reign are the Lemme founder's eldest and youngest sons with ex Scott Disick, with whom she also shares daughter Penelope, 12, plus last year she welcomed son Rocky Thirteen with her husband Travis Barker.

As the family celebrated the two special birthdays, Kourtney took to Instagram and shared some rare throwback photos of the siblings, plus a sweet recent one of Reign piggybacking on his older brother.

"My birthday boys. So special to me it hurts my heart," Kourtney wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it. The boys' aunt Khloé Kardashian wrote: "I still can't believe they are born on the same day," as Kim Kardashian added: "Happy Birthday Mason and Reign. I love youuuuuuu."

Others followed suit with: "Your boys are so big now time flies!" and: "Happy birthday handsome boys!" as well as: "Happy Birthday Mason & Reign! You have a great mom!"

Their grandmother, or "Lovey" as they call her, Kris Jenner, also took to Instagram with a thoughtful tribute to both. "Happy birthday to my two incredible grandsons, Mason and Reign! Our birthday twins! I still can't believe the two of you share the exact same birthday. What a special blessing that connects you forever," she wrote.

Kourtney became a mom for the fourth time last year

Kris continued: "You are both so deeply loved, and I am endlessly grateful to God for choosing me to be your grandma," adding: "Mason, you are so kind, creative, smart, talented, and the best brother, son, grandson, cousin and friend. Watching you grow up and become such a caring and wonderful young man is pure magic — you make us all so proud."

She keeps Rocky out of the public eye

Turning to Reign, she went on: "Reign, you bring so much energy, laughter, and joy wherever you go. Your inquisitive mind and vibrant personality light up every room. You're smart, funny, and full of so much love, and I feel blessed to witness the amazing little person you're becoming."

Her son Mason is already a teenager

"You fill my life with so much pride and happiness, and I love you both with every bit of my heart and soul."

Mason and Reign share the same birthday

She concluded with: "I'm so proud of the incredible boys you are and excited for the amazing futures you both have ahead of you!" tagging both Mason and Kourtney, as well as Scott, who particularly Kris and Khloé are still close with."

"My birthday boys," Kourtney then wrote in the comments section alongside two red heart emojis.