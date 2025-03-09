Meghan Markle's genius mum hack for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Many parents are familiar at some point with their children's anti-vegetable era. Children who are not exposed to varied fruits and vegetables at a young age can often develop a dislike for them due to their bitter or sour taste, unusual textures, and a natural tendency to fear new foods (neophobia).

The Duchess of Sussex, however, is incredibly proud of her hack to get Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, to get their five a day.

WATCH: Meghan Markle makes cookies with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Meghan Markle's 'mum' hack for Archie and Lilibet

We all know it's encouraged for us to 'eat the rainbow' and Meghan has a genius way to make sure her kids never miss out on her favourite snack.

The Duchess, who considers herself a 'foodie' loves to channel her creativity into creating beautiful crudités platters for her children. "We have them every day because I think that's why our kids love vegetables so much. You make it present beautifully - you eat with your eyes first," she revealed in Episode Three of With Love, Meghan.

© Netflix Meghan revealed that her children love eating crudités every day

The Duchess was seen preparing a beautiful platter of vegetables harvested from her garden, including purple-sprouting leaves, carrots of all shapes and sizes, and vibrant radishes.

© Netflix The Duchess' home-grown vegetables featured frequently in her recipes

Getting vegetables on the table

When Meghan and Prince Harry's children were younger, she found creative ways to sneak vegetables into their meals - a trick many parents can relate to.

In an episode of her Archetypes podcast, The Audacity of the Activist with Jameela Jamil and Shohreh Aghdashloo, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that those days of disguising greens might be behind her.

While discussing how women embed activism into their work, Meghan referenced comedian Ilana Glazer’s approach to “feminism tucked under the layers.” She explained how the phrase “hide the vegetables” can apply to anything from politics to actual food - then casually revealed a personal detail about life at home with Archie and Lilibet, who were three and one at the time.

© Getty The Duchess revealed that her children have 'thankfully' always loved vegetables

"You don't realise the nutritional value of that food," Meghan said, before adding with a smile, "Thankfully, my kids love vegetables."

Given Meghan’s well-documented passion for health and wellness - something she frequently wrote about on her now-defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig - it’s no surprise that her children have developed a taste for nutritious foods.

© Netflix Lilibet and Archie no doubt help their mom harvesting vegetables in the family's garden in Montecito

After all, growing up with a mother who embraces a balanced lifestyle in Los Angeles, a city often considered the heart of health-conscious living, it seems the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree!