Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal fiercely protective nature towards 'amazing' Archie and Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are sitting down for their first joint interview in over three years, after their bombshell conversation with Oprah Winfrey in early 2021.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, fresh after announcing they will be going on a royal tour of Colombia later this year, joined CBS anchor Jane Pauley for a conversation.

Watch a preview of the interview, in which Meghan fondly talks about their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and their desire to protect them below…

The royal couple are launching a new initiative called The Parents Network through their Archewell Foundation, which aims to support parents whose children have been impacted or harmed by online media.

"And so, as we can see what's happening in the online space, we know that there's a lot of work to be done there, and we're just happy to be able to be a part of change for good," Meghan stated.

Harry also asserted that it was most vital to spread awareness among parents, who are the "first responders" in these situations and most capable of helping their kids in stressful times like these.

© Getty Images The couple spoke about being "protective" as parents

"At this point, we've got to the stage where almost every parent needs to be a first responder," he mentioned. "And even the best first responders in the world wouldn't be able to tell the signs of possible suicide. That is the terrifying piece of this."

Jane also speaks with other parents who are part of the pilot program and who discuss how much being part of The Parents Network has affected their lives and the lives of their children.

© Pool The couple are launching a brand new initiative titled The Parents Network

The conversation will air in full on Sunday, which coincidentally happens to also be Meghan's 43rd birthday, on CBS Sunday Morning.

It was also announced today [August 1], in the midst of their summer break with their young children, that the couple will be embarking on their latest royal trip. Colombia's vice-president Francia Marquez, who invited them, said: "During their trip, the Duke and Duchess will join me in visiting Bogota, as well as the Caribbean and Pacific regions of Cartagena and Cali."

© Getty Images "At this point, we've got to the stage where almost every parent needs to be a first responder."

"In these vibrant locations, they will have the exceptional opportunity to engage with leaders, youth and women who embody the aspirations and voices of Colombians committed to progress. In addition to these meaningful interactions, the Duke and Duchess will experience the rich heritage of Colombia."

With a prescient nod to their upcoming conversation on the safety of children as well, the statement included: "Their visit comes at a particularly significant time, as it precedes the first Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children, to be held in Colombia this November."

© Getty Images Meghan adorably called her two kids "amazing"

"The forthcoming conference will unveil a comprehensive framework for creating safer physical and digital spaces, tackling issues such as cyberbullying, online exploitation, and the mental health impacts of these threats. It will offer actionable solutions and commitments for countries around the world."