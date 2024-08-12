Rare footage of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet playing in the garden of $14.5m mansion

It's been almost two years since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared unprecedented private footage of their lives, shared via their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

From unseen footage of their wedding day to rare glimpses of Nottingham Cottage and a collection of videos of their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet playing in the grounds of their Montecito mansion, the documentary offered an unrivalled look into the private lives of royals.

One of the sweetest videos that emerged from the couple's personal archive was a clip of their son Archie, who is now five, running across the garden of their $14.5 million mansion.

At the time, royal fan account @world_royal_family reshared a portion of the video clips on Instagram, with the voiceover from the show, of Prince Harry saying: "Just seeing Archie running across the lawn and this big smile… This is the world he knows… he spent his first five months in Windsor, that was it. This is home to him, this is home to Lili. And this is our home."



Other clips show Lilibet's tentative steps as she's holding on to her mother's hands as she's learning to walk. Meghan is pictured gardening with her children and in one moment Harry is playing ball with his son. Another sweet video showed the Prince reading to his two kids on the sofa of their family home.

Their stunning US home is the perfect place for raising their children as it comes complete with an epic adventure playground and a vast outdoor pool.

© Netflix Archie in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's garden at their Montecito home

As revealed in the series, and previously on their Oprah interview, the couple house chickens on their estate and tending to them appears to be a family affair with the kids joining in the fun too.

Inside the residence, the children have their own rooms and Lilibet's gorgeous nursery was even showcased in one of the episodes. The little ones can also make use of the games room and immaculately decorated living spaces.

© Netflix Meghan holding baby Princess Lilibet at Montecito mansion

Prince Archie's previously-unseen personality was shared with viewers too, with one sweet clip of the young royal baking proving to be a particular hit with fans.

The little boy was captured baking with Meghan's niece, Ashleigh Hale, stirring the batter of a cake mix with serious concentration.

© Disney+ Archie bakes a cake at home

The Netflix show also included photos of Meghan's pregnancy bumps with both her children. There was one moment when Archie was seen resting on his mother's blossoming stomach and another where the Duchess was barefoot on a beach while expecting.