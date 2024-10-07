Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's early bedtime routine with nanny

The Duchess of Sussex gave a rare insight into her children's bedtime routine during a conversation with a family she met at the LA Children's Hospital gala on Saturday night.

Meghan, 43, who made a solo appearance at the event without her husband Prince Harry, was filmed during a friendly chat on the red carpet. The Duke is understood to still be in South Africa, where he is being hosted by King Letsie III and Queen Masenate Mohato Seeiso.

In footage obtained by the MailOnline, the mother-of-two can be heard greeting a young boy who was being held in his mother's arms.

"Hello, how are you?" Meghan asks the little boy as she shakes his hand. "It's past your bedtime for sure!".

© Shutterstock Meghan attended the event in a Carolina Herrera gown

The Duchess continued in conversation with the parents, adding: "How old are they? Oh so really close to our kids. Three and five," referring to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

© Getty Meghan was seen speaking to a young family at the LA Children's Hospital gala on Saturday evening

As she graced the spotlight in a breathtaking recycled Carolina Herrera dress, Meghan also reflected on her own experience of motherhood, praising the work of the LA Children's Hospital staff.

"From my standpoint as a mother no one wants to be in a position where you need to go to a place like this - but if you have to, the best place in the world you could go would be Children's Hospital LA," she told the press on the red carpet.

"And I have close friends who still have their children there going through treatments either from high school, close mom friends now that are having their children." She described the hospital's work as "otherworldly."

© Alberto Rodriguez Meghan reunited with close friend Kelly McKee Zajfen at the event

While Meghan implied her children are fast asleep by the evening, it's not the first time the former Suits actress has opened up about her bedtime routine, having formerly spoken about her nighttime rituals with husband Prince Harry.

The Duchess formerly told Variety in 2022 that the couple settles in for "endless searching" on streaming services on the rare occasion they turn on the television, adding that they are also still playing Wordle and that she is relearning French.

© Netflix Meghan Markle kissing a baby Archie at Frogmore Cottage

"Once we have the kids to bed and have played a little Wordle, or [I have] done my ten minutes of DuoLingo… after these two things, if we turn on the TV, which is fairly rare, we are like most people with endless, endless, endless searching until you get so tired of searching you end up not watching anything," she shared.

At the time of the interview, Meghan and Harry's children were just three and one, and the doting mom made sure she could be there for her kids' earliest years.

"We work from home, as most people started to do during lockdown," she said.

© Netflix The Duke and Duchess kissing their son Archie goodnight

"It allows us to have significant time with our kids at this really special moment in their lives. We’ll never get this time back. I make breakfast, and we get the kids set for the day."

Given Meghan's appearance at the ritzy gala, along with Prince Harry's trip to South Africa, it seems most likely the couple occasionally call on a nanny to assist with childcare.