Jessica Simpson shares rare photo with sister Ashlee on milestone occasion — fans can't believe their eyes

It's a special day for Jessica Simpson, who celebrated her famous sister Ashlee's 40th birthday with an emotional post on Instagram.

The couple looked almost identical in a black and white selfie in which they both pouted, donning miniature Happy Birthday hats. Although Jessica and Ashlee aren't twins, the primary distinction between the two was the latter's darker hair color. The sibling duo looked close as they leaned into each other in a moment of sisterly love.

Jessica commemorated the special occasion by penning an adoring message to her younger sister on the special day, writing: "Happy 20+20 Birthday ASHLEE…my forever best friend, life long companion and sister soulmate."

She continued: "You are the very first person that I ever held the capacity of love for and I have loved you more and more with every moonrise. Watching you be honestly YOU has been a remarkable journey for me in sisterhood.

The singer explained just how much her sister meant to her, calling her "the very first memory and blessing in my life. You have ALWAYS been thoughtful while keeping a balanced peace, deeply determined to create a path for those in need, ear lending to all people in all walks of life, and intuitively the most creative mind I’ve ever encountered."

She called her sister: "compassionate, beautiful, anointed, goofy, driven, divine, effortlessly chic, contagious, hopeful, understanding, caring, artistic, and passionate in a radical ways."

In the loving post, she showed a side of Ashlee that fans likely would not know, claiming she holds "charisma and personal integrity like nobody else. You do not wait for things to happen because you make them happen!!! I celebrate you for being a lifelong legacy of integrity, faithfulness, and ambition."

She continued: "I pray this new year, new decade… honors you with all the smiles a moment can bring and all the blessings life can magically unfold."

After singing her sister's praises some more, she signed off the post: "There is absolutely nothing in this life that can take you down and with all of your heart you will forever lead the way with a natural confidence to accomplish every dream YOU own. I am honored to be your sister, to celebrate you and to love you."

Fans couldn't believe the photo of the duo together, with one person commenting: "Wow I'd never recognize either of them." Another person similarly expressed awe at how they looked, as they wrote: "Two beauties! Ashlee looks amazing!"

Others couldn't help but get emotional over the sister love between the two, commenting things like: "What a beautiful message! I’d love to have that in my life," and "That’s how an older sister should talk about her younger sister."

While Jessica and her sister are clearly close, she rarely shared moments of their relationship online as Ashlee has moved out of the spotlight following her fame at a young age for her musical pursuits.

Ashlee and her husband Evan Ross filmed a reality show in 2018, but since then she has only made a handful of TV appearances — on Celebrity Family Food Battle, The Recipe Files and The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart.