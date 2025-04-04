Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet Inside Edition host Deborah Norville's husband and 3 kids
Inside Edition, Deborah Norville attends 2016 Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame 26th Anniversary Gala at The Waldorf=Astoria on October 18, 2016 in New York City

The former co-anchor on TODAY is leaving her job as host of Inside Edition after 30 years

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Deborah Norville surprised viewers of Inside Edition when she announced that she was commemorating 30 years on the show by ending her tenure.

The 66-year-old is ending her tenure as the longest-running female TV news anchor after concluding her stint on the CBS news magazine, which began in March 1995.

While indicating on the show that she wanted to pursue other ventures, she emphasized on social media that "this decision is also motivated by family… and I know it's a good one." Check out her announcement below...

WATCH: Deborah Norville announces departure from CBS' Inside Edition
Niki Wellner, Kyle Wellner, Karl Wellner, Mikaela Wellner and Deborah Norville attend "Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith" screening arrivals benefitting the Children's Health Fund (CHF) at Ziegfeld Theater NYC USA on May 12, 2005

Meet the longtime CBS anchor's family, including her husband and their three children…

Deborah Norville and Karl Wellner attend The NYSPCC's Seventh Annual Food & Wine Gala at The Metropolitan Club on November 20, 2019 in New York City.

Deborah's husband, Karl Wellner

Since 1987, Deborah has been married to businessman Karl Wellner, whom she met on a blind date thanks to her cousin. Karl is a Swedish native, a graduate of the Stockholm School of Economics.

He is the President and CEO of Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management, an investment and venture capital management company, a position he has held since 2003.

His other positions include previous President and CEO of Key Asset Management (USA) Inc, founder and partner/shareholder of KAWE Kapital, Director of Business Development at Bank Julius Baer in New York and CEO of JS Products, as well as CEO of Habsburg, Feldman.

Deborah Norville's two sons, Niki and Kyle, pose for a photo while playing golf

Her son Nick "Niki" Wellner

Nick "Niki" Wellner, 33 years old as of 2024, is the oldest of Deborah and Karl's three kids, born in 1991. Just like his father, he has the entrepreneurial bug.

Nick graduated from Duke University in 2013 with a major in history and as captain of the rugby team, and began a career in sports management as an account executive, even spending a few years working in Australia, per his LinkedIn.

Last year, he worked with Fanatics as the Director of Player Development with VIP clients. His bio reads: "Sports have always been a foundational part of my life, both as an athlete and a beleaguered Mets/Jets fan." Nick tied the knot in 2023.

Kyle Wellner with his mom, Deborah Norville attend the New York Public Library's 2021 Library Lions gala at the New York Public Library - Stephen A. Schwarzman Building on November 08, 2021 in New York City

Her son Kyle Wellner

Kyle Wellner, 29 years old as of 2024, is Deborah and Karl's second child. He followed his older brother to Duke University as well and was a safety for the school's football team, graduating with a degree in Public Policy Studies.

He briefly worked as a DJ and producer, performing at several venues in New York City before joining his father at Papamarkou in 2020 as an Associate focusing on client management and business development.

He previously worked with Infor and Oracle in positions of both business development and client management, and now serves as Vice President at Papamarkou.

News anchor Deborah Norville and her daughter Mikaela Wellner front row at Josie Natori - Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2015 at Dimenna Center for Classical Music on September 3, 2014 in New York City

Her daughter Mikaela Wellner

Mikaela Wellner, 26 years old as of 2024, is the youngest of Deborah and Karl's kids and their only daughter. Just like her older brothers, she also graduated from Duke in 2020 with a degree in Public Policy, and studied at the private school Deerfield Academy like them as well.

Mikaela has displayed business acumen like other members in her family as well, joining AI-powered SMS software company Attentive straight out of school, staying with them for 3.5 years.

Since May 2024, she has worked with software automation company Recurrency, based in Los Angeles, as an account executive.

