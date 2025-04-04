Meet Inside Edition host Deborah Norville's husband and 3 kids

Deborah Norville surprised viewers of Inside Edition when she announced that she was commemorating 30 years on the show by ending her tenure.

The 66-year-old is ending her tenure as the longest-running female TV news anchor after concluding her stint on the CBS news magazine, which began in March 1995.

While indicating on the show that she wanted to pursue other ventures, she emphasized on social media that "this decision is also motivated by family… and I know it's a good one." Check out her announcement below...

WATCH: Deborah Norville announces departure from CBS' Inside Edition

© Getty Images Meet the longtime CBS anchor's family, including her husband and their three children…

© Getty Images Deborah's husband, Karl Wellner Since 1987, Deborah has been married to businessman Karl Wellner, whom she met on a blind date thanks to her cousin. Karl is a Swedish native, a graduate of the Stockholm School of Economics. He is the President and CEO of Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management, an investment and venture capital management company, a position he has held since 2003. His other positions include previous President and CEO of Key Asset Management (USA) Inc, founder and partner/shareholder of KAWE Kapital, Director of Business Development at Bank Julius Baer in New York and CEO of JS Products, as well as CEO of Habsburg, Feldman.

© Instagram Her son Nick "Niki" Wellner Nick "Niki" Wellner, 33 years old as of 2024, is the oldest of Deborah and Karl's three kids, born in 1991. Just like his father, he has the entrepreneurial bug. Nick graduated from Duke University in 2013 with a major in history and as captain of the rugby team, and began a career in sports management as an account executive, even spending a few years working in Australia, per his LinkedIn. Last year, he worked with Fanatics as the Director of Player Development with VIP clients. His bio reads: "Sports have always been a foundational part of my life, both as an athlete and a beleaguered Mets/Jets fan." Nick tied the knot in 2023.

© Getty Images Her son Kyle Wellner Kyle Wellner, 29 years old as of 2024, is Deborah and Karl's second child. He followed his older brother to Duke University as well and was a safety for the school's football team, graduating with a degree in Public Policy Studies. He briefly worked as a DJ and producer, performing at several venues in New York City before joining his father at Papamarkou in 2020 as an Associate focusing on client management and business development. He previously worked with Infor and Oracle in positions of both business development and client management, and now serves as Vice President at Papamarkou.