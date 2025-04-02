CBS announces huge shakeup that will impact beloved TV show

Deborah Norville has announced her departure from CBS' daily newsmagazine Inside Edition after 30 years at the helm.

"It has been such an honor and privilege to be here at Inside Edition for all these years," Deborah, a two-time Emmy winner, told viewers on April 2 when she made the announcement live on air.

"A milestone like this is a time for reflection, and on reflection, I have decided that now is the time to move on from Inside Edition. They made me a lovely offer to stay, but there are things I’d like to do and places I want to do them that continuing here doesn’t permit."

Watch as Deborah Norville announces departure from CBS' Inside Edition

The longest-running syndicated newsmagazine program that is not strictly focused on hard news, Inside Edition focuses on entertainment stories, true crime and lifestyle features, and has been running since 1989.

Deborah, 66, has been with the show since 1995, and is the longest-running anchor with any news program.

"At the end of the season, I’ll be moving on. I’ve got some exciting things in the works, which I’ll talk about later, but what I want to say now is what a privilege it’s been to lead Inside Edition for all these years. To work with the incredibly talented team here, and to be invited into your homes every day, it’s an honor I don’t take lightly," Deborah concluded.

On social media she shared a different video, and joked that when she first began the role, "Bill Clinton was President, OJ Simpson was on trial for murder, and Forrest Gump was about to win big at the Oscars".

"This decision is also motivated by family … and I know it's a good one. There’s lots more to come from me … just from a new place," she added.

On April 1, 2019, Deborah shared the news that she would be undergoing surgery to remove a cancerous thyroid nodule, which had been detected after a viewer noticed a lump on her neck.

Born in Dalton, Georgia in 1958, Deborah was pre-law before switching her major to television journalism. She is a knitting and crochet enthusiast and sells her own line of yarn, Deborah Norville Collection.

In 1987 she married her husband, Swedish businessman Karl Wellner and together they welcomed three children.

Beginning her career in local news she moved to NBC in 1986, and in 1989 Deborah was named as Jane Pauley's successor for The Today Show. Although Deborah won an Emmy during her time on the NBC morning show, ratings declined, and she did not return after maternity leave in 1991.